Our Homemade Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe Is Classically Sweet And Chewy
Nothing is more satisfying than a classic nostalgic treat, and an ice cream sandwich — that perfect concoction of soft fudgy cookies with gloriously melty vanilla ice cream oozing out the sides — might be up there among childhood favorites. When it's made from scratch, the basic ice cream sandwich we know and love goes from being good to being really special, and is a testament to the fact that homemade versions of staples that we grew up with are always worth the effort. We're using rich Dutch cocoa along with simple pantry ingredients to bake a soft and chewy chocolate cookie for the outside, and true vanilla ice cream for the inside to create this dreamy sweet and chewy dessert. Having these on hand in your freezer will make you a hero with your family and all the kids on your street. These ice cream sandwiches can be made ahead, and they store beautifully for when the craving strikes.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The nice thing about this recipe is you get the opportunity to cut the ice cream sandwiches as big or as small as you like. This can be handy if you like a small treat after dinner or want to serve more people. I make these year-round because they are such a simple hit with whoever tries them."
Gather the ingredients for homemade classic ice cream sandwiches
To make this recipe, you'll need some pantry baking basics like all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and vanilla. To give the ice cream sandwiches a deep, rich chocolatey taste and color, we are using Dutch-processed cocoa powder. It's smoother and less bitter than traditional cocoa powder, which can be substituted in a pinch. Then you'll need a container of vanilla ice cream, unsalted butter, and eggs. You can make this recipe dairy-free by using dairy-free ice cream and dairy-free heavy cream.
Step 1: Line a baking dish
Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
Step 2: Grease and line another baking sheet
Grease a 13x18-inch baking sheet, then line it with parchment paper so it sticks to the pan.
Step 3: Spread and freeze the ice cream
Let the ice cream sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, then spread it into the 9x13-inch pan and freeze it for 2 hours.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 5: Whisk the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
Step 6: Beat the butter and sugar
In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar for 3 minutes.
Step 7: Beat in eggs and vanilla
Add the eggs and vanilla extract and beat until smooth.
Step 8: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.
Step 9: Spread the batter in the pan
Spread the dough evenly in the 13x8-inch pan.
Step 10: Bake
Bake for 10 minutes, or until set but still soft.
Step 11: Cut the cookie in half
Measure and cut the cookie into two 9x13-inch pieces.
Step 12: Use a fork to poke holes
If desired, use a fork to poke the top to copy the holes in a classic ice cream sandwich. Let it cool for 30 minutes.
Step 13: Layer one half with ice cream
Transfer one of the 9x13-inch cookie pieces to a cutting board and layer on the frozen ice cream.
Step 14: Top with the other half and freeze
Top with the other cookie half, cover, and freeze overnight.
Step 15: Score for easy cutting
Score the large sandwich into 4 equal vertical sections and one horizontal line splitting those sections in half, to leave you with 8 ice cream sandwiches. (Or cut smaller rectangles to make 12 servings.)
Step 16: Slice and serve
Dip a large knife in hot water and slice on the score lines. Serve cold.
Homemade Classic Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe
With soft fudgy cookies and creamy, melty vanilla ice cream, our homemade classic ice cream sandwich is a fitting tribute to an enduring childhood favorite.
Ingredients
- 1 (1 ½-quart) container vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ cups unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
- Grease a 13x18-inch baking sheet, then line it with parchment paper so it sticks to the pan.
- Let the ice cream sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, then spread it into the 9x13-inch pan and freeze it for 2 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar for 3 minutes.
- Add the eggs and vanilla extract and beat until smooth.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.
- Spread the dough evenly in the 13x8-inch pan.
- Bake for 10 minutes, or until set but still soft.
- Measure and cut the cookie into two 9x13-inch pieces.
- If desired, use a fork to poke the top to copy the holes in a classic ice cream sandwich. Let it cool for 30 minutes.
- Transfer one of the 9x13-inch cookie pieces to a cutting board and layer on the frozen ice cream.
- Top with the other cookie half, cover, and freeze overnight.
- Score the large sandwich into 4 equal vertical sections and one horizontal line splitting those sections in half, to leave you with 8 ice cream sandwiches. (Or cut smaller rectangles to make 12 servings.)
- Dip a large knife in hot water and slice on the score lines. Serve cold.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|683
|Total Fat
|42.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|25.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|166.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|73.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|52.7 g
|Sodium
|271.8 mg
|Protein
|8.9 g
What are tips for making the ice cream sandwiches?
These homemade ice cream sandwiches can be made without a hitch by following a few helpful tips. When thawing out the ice cream, set a timer for 30 minutes to make sure you don't over-thaw it. You want it to be soft, but not runny, so that when re-freezing, it will be creamy and not icy.
For the chocolate cookie, check the oven frequently while baking to make sure it is still soft, so that you get that chewy texture. If it gets over-baked, it will be hard to work with, and the end result won't be like classic ice cream sandwiches. Once the chocolate cookie has cooled and you're ready to remove it from the pan, it's important to avoid breakage. One way to do this is to lay another large sheet pan on top of the cookie. Place it upside down on the cookie. Then carefully pick up the 2 sheet pans and flip them over so the cookie is now on the bottom of the new sheet pan. Place it next to your cutting board and slide it over to the board. After freezing, when the sandwiches are ready to be cut, score them first so that they're easier to cut and look more uniform.
When cutting, use your sharpest knife and be sure and dip it in very hot water. This helps cut through the frozen layers. After cutting, you can layer the sandwiches in a large freezer container, separating layers with parchment paper, or wrap them individually in parchment paper so they are easy to grab and go.
What are different ways to fill and decorate the ice cream sandwiches?
Once you understand the basics of making homemade ice cream sandwiches, you can have fun creating new combinations. For starters, you can change up the ice cream. Try mint chocolate chip, strawberry, or coffee ice cream. Add in some pumpkin pie spice to the cookie batter or the ice cream for a fall-themed ice cream sandwich. For a mocha flavor, add a teaspoon of espresso powder to the cookie dough.
There are many ways to decorate the sides of the ice cream sandwiches. The ice cream makes a great surface for adding decorations. Mini chocolate chips are a simple way to enhance the classic look and flavor of the ice cream sandwiches. Rainbow or chocolate sprinkles add a colorful twist and some crunch. Nuts are another way to add texture and a nutty flavor. Finely chopped almonds, walnuts, or pistachios are a great addition. To add some interest to the outside of the ice cream sandwich, consider drizzling on chocolate sauce, melted dark or white chocolate, or strawberry sauce.