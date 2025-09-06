Our Homemade Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe Is Classically Sweet And Chewy

Nothing is more satisfying than a classic nostalgic treat, and an ice cream sandwich — that perfect concoction of soft fudgy cookies with gloriously melty vanilla ice cream oozing out the sides — might be up there among childhood favorites. When it's made from scratch, the basic ice cream sandwich we know and love goes from being good to being really special, and is a testament to the fact that homemade versions of staples that we grew up with are always worth the effort. We're using rich Dutch cocoa along with simple pantry ingredients to bake a soft and chewy chocolate cookie for the outside, and true vanilla ice cream for the inside to create this dreamy sweet and chewy dessert. Having these on hand in your freezer will make you a hero with your family and all the kids on your street. These ice cream sandwiches can be made ahead, and they store beautifully for when the craving strikes.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The nice thing about this recipe is you get the opportunity to cut the ice cream sandwiches as big or as small as you like. This can be handy if you like a small treat after dinner or want to serve more people. I make these year-round because they are such a simple hit with whoever tries them."