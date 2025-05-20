Spice Up Your Party With This Buffalo Snack Mix Recipe
Everyone loves a good snack mix, and this crunchy Buffalo snack mix isn't your average batch. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn elevated the flavor of classic snack mix by adding tangy Buffalo sauce and savory ranch-flavored spices, making for a snack that packs the perfect level of heat, texture, and flavor. It's everything you love about spicy Buffalo wings sans the mess, and it's just perfect for your next movie night, game day, or road trip. The butter, Worcestershire sauce, and Buffalo sauce coat the crunchy snack mix elements (crackers, Chex cereal, pretzels) so the spices adhere while baking at low heat. The bold flavor gets baked in and makes each bite somehow more delicious than the last.
When bottled up, this snack mix also makes for an attractive hostess gift, and we'll touch more on ways you can transform this mix into the perfect little gift down the line. "The nice thing about this snack mix is how simple it is to make, and how perfect it is for any occasion," Hahn says, adding, "I love to see people's reaction when they take a bite expecting it to be run of the mill and they taste the bold crunch."
Gather the ingredients for crunchy Buffalo snack mix
To make this recipe, head to the dry goods area and pick some Chex cereal, mini pretzels, cheese crackers, roasted peanuts, and cashews. You can use any type of neutral Chex cereal that you like — we've used corn here, but rice is also a good choice. Head to the dairy aisle and grab some butter, then hit up the condiment aisle for Buffalo sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Finally, check your spice cabinet for dried chives, dried parsley, garlic granules, onion granules, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 250 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Combine the Chex cereal, pretzels, crackers, and nuts
In a large bowl combine the Chex cereal, pretzels, cheese crackers, peanuts, and cashews.
Step 4: Make the buttery Buffalo sauce
In a small bowl whisk together the butter, Buffalo sauce, Worcestershire sauce, dried chives, dried parsley, garlic granules, onion granules, and salt.
Step 5: Toss dry snack mix with Buffalo sauce mixture
Pour the Buffalo sauce mixture over the Chex mixture and toss gently.
Step 6: Spread Buffalo snack mix on baking sheet
Spread the mix evenly across the baking sheet.
Step 7: Bake the snack mix
Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
Step 8: Cool the Buffalo snack mix and serve
Cool the mix on the baking sheet for about 15 minutes before serving.
What to serve with Buffalo snack mix
What is the best way to store Buffalo snack mix?
Snack mix is an ideal thing to make ahead and use for different uses. To store it properly, let it fully cool for about 30 minutes, then transfer it to an airtight container or resealable bag. You'll want to store this at room temperature in a cool and dry place, and it will last for up to 2 weeks. If you live in a particularly humid climate, you can add a small square of paper towel or parchment paper to absorb extra moisture. Resist the temptation to refrigerate the snack mix as it can get soggy from the condensation.
The Buffalo snack mix makes a fun gift and is easy to package up. Bring it to your next party as a hostess gift or drop off at a neighbor's house. You can fill clear cellophane bags and tie with ribbon or twine, and even add a cute message to the ribbon to go the extra mile. Another option is to package up the mix in mini mason jars or Weck jars, or keep the mix in colorful tin jars when the holiday season rolls around.
How can I change up the ingredients in this Buffalo snack mix recipe?
There are many ways to add a twist to the Buffalo snack mix should you feel the need to switch it up. Starting with the Buffalo sauce, try swapping it out for BBQ sauce or hot honey for smoky-sweet versions. To add some heat, add a pinch or more of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes. There are, of course, other crunch options to add as well. Popcorn, crispy chickpeas, mini breadsticks, bagel chips, or wasabi peas all add an interesting element to the snack mix.
To go for a sweet and spicy mix, there are many fun add-ins to consider. Sugar-coated nuts like candied walnuts, maple-glazed pecans, candied almonds, or honey roasted peanuts all work well. Dried fruit like chopped dried apricots, dried mango, raisins, banana chips, dried apple bits, or dried cranberries can be added at the end after baking. You can even toss is sweetened cereal like Honey Nut Cheerios or Cinnamon Toast Crunch. For more sweetness, add about ¼ cup of maple syrup to the mixture along with the Buffalo sauce when coating the ingredients before baking.