Spice Up Your Party With This Buffalo Snack Mix Recipe

Everyone loves a good snack mix, and this crunchy Buffalo snack mix isn't your average batch. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn elevated the flavor of classic snack mix by adding tangy Buffalo sauce and savory ranch-flavored spices, making for a snack that packs the perfect level of heat, texture, and flavor. It's everything you love about spicy Buffalo wings sans the mess, and it's just perfect for your next movie night, game day, or road trip. The butter, Worcestershire sauce, and Buffalo sauce coat the crunchy snack mix elements (crackers, Chex cereal, pretzels) so the spices adhere while baking at low heat. The bold flavor gets baked in and makes each bite somehow more delicious than the last.

When bottled up, this snack mix also makes for an attractive hostess gift, and we'll touch more on ways you can transform this mix into the perfect little gift down the line. "The nice thing about this snack mix is how simple it is to make, and how perfect it is for any occasion," Hahn says, adding, "I love to see people's reaction when they take a bite expecting it to be run of the mill and they taste the bold crunch."