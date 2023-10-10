Maple Roasted Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix Recipe

Made with a medley of spices, a hint of heat, and a sweet, fragrant maple sauce, this maple roasted pumpkin seed snack mix recipe is perfect for fall snacking! Made with just a few simple ingredients, including pumpkin seeds, spices, maple syrup, and fresh thyme, this pumpkin snack mix is easy to make and full of delicious flavors.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this snack mix is a great way to use up those leftover pumpkin seeds after carving your Halloween pumpkins. Simply roast the pumpkin seeds with spices and maple syrup in the oven, and you'll have a crunchy and flavorful snack that's perfect for any time of day.

With a prep time of just 5 minutes and a cook time of 20 minutes, this snack mix is perfect for a quick snack, or a yogurt or salad topping. Whip up a batch of this delicious and flavorful maple-roasted pumpkin seed snack mix for your pantry, and enjoy healthy snacking all season long.