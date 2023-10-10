Maple Roasted Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix Recipe
Made with a medley of spices, a hint of heat, and a sweet, fragrant maple sauce, this maple roasted pumpkin seed snack mix recipe is perfect for fall snacking! Made with just a few simple ingredients, including pumpkin seeds, spices, maple syrup, and fresh thyme, this pumpkin snack mix is easy to make and full of delicious flavors.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this snack mix is a great way to use up those leftover pumpkin seeds after carving your Halloween pumpkins. Simply roast the pumpkin seeds with spices and maple syrup in the oven, and you'll have a crunchy and flavorful snack that's perfect for any time of day.
With a prep time of just 5 minutes and a cook time of 20 minutes, this snack mix is perfect for a quick snack, or a yogurt or salad topping. Whip up a batch of this delicious and flavorful maple-roasted pumpkin seed snack mix for your pantry, and enjoy healthy snacking all season long.
Gather the Ingredients for maple roasted pumpkin seed snack mix
Before you start making this delicious and healthy snack mix, it's important to gather all the necessary ingredients. For this recipe, you'll need pumpkin seeds, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, cayenne, maple syrup, olive oil, fresh thyme, salt, and pepper. Pumpkin seeds are the star of this snack mix, providing a good source of protein, healthy fats, and minerals. Combining ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and cayenne adds a warm and fragrant aroma to the mix with the flavors of pumpkin pie. The maple syrup and olive oil provide a sweet and savory glaze to the roasted pumpkin seeds, while the fresh thyme, salt, and pepper add an extra burst of flavor. The ingredient list may seem long, but trust us that it's all worth it for the aromatic flavor of this mix!
Season the pumpkin seeds
To start making this delicious snack mix, you'll need to season the pumpkin seeds. Preheat your oven to 350 F. In a bowl, mix together pumpkin seeds, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, cayenne, and salt. Stir to combine the spices and pumpkin seeds until they're evenly coated.
A word about the spices: We chose flavors that remind us of pumpkin pie spice mix, but also add a bit of heat and pungency to make the dish feel more savory. However, we understand cardamom is not for everyone, so feel free to omit this unique spice if you're not a fan.
Bake the maple roasted pumpkin seeds
After seasoning the pumpkin seeds, it's time to bake the snack mix. Spread the pumpkin seeds in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Try to avoid too much overlap because those parts will bake into clumps (which is totally fine if you like to snack on clusters).
Drizzle maple syrup and olive oil over the pumpkin seeds, and stir to combine. Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until the pumpkin seeds are golden brown and crispy. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes — the mix will be very hot when it comes out, so don't touch it to prevent maple syrup burns on your fingers!
Sprinkle with fresh seasonings
Once the pumpkin seeds are out of the oven, it's time to add some fresh seasoning. Sprinkle fresh thyme and black pepper over the snack mix, and stir to combine. We add the fresh thyme after baking because fresh herbs can burn easily in the oven and lose their flavor. This way, you'll ensure the herb retains its fragrant and earthy flavor.
Serve the mix
Your maple-roasted pumpkin seed snack mix is now ready to serve! Transfer the snack mix to a bowl or airtight container and store at room temperature for up to a month. This snack mix is perfect for snacking any time of the day or as a topping for yogurt or salad. We love it on top of butternut squash salad or kale salad. Enjoy the delicious and healthy flavors of this snack mix!
- 1 cup pumpkin seeds
- ⅛ teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- A pinch of ground cloves
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne
- 2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
- Salt
- Pepper
- Preheat your oven to 350 F. Lay down some parchment paper on a baking tray.
- Pour 1 tablespoon of olive oil over your pumpkin seeds. Give them a little stir to make sure they're all coated. Now, sprinkle in all your spices -- ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and a pinch (or more) of cayenne depending on preference.
- Drizzle in 2 tablespoons of maple syrup. Give everything a good mix to make sure the seeds are coated.
- Spread your seed mix evenly on the baking tray. Pop it into the preheated oven and roast for about 20 minutes. Keep an eye on it to make sure they don't burn. You want them to turn golden and crunchy, not charred.
- When they come out of the oven, add the fresh thyme and immediately break up the big chunks of the mix into small pieces.
- Add a bit of salt and pepper to taste.
- Store your maple roasted pumpkin seed snack mix in an airtight jar in a cool, dark place.
|Calories per Serving
|160
|Total Fat
|12.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|4.4 g
|Sodium
|73.4 mg
|Protein
|6.6 g