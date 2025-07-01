5 Ways To Use Espresso Powder In Your Cooking

Devoted java fanatics sometimes frown upon instant coffee products like espresso powder, but even if you're not into drinking it straight, this convenient ingredient has so many delicious uses that it's worth keeping in your kitchen. Instant espresso powder adds tons of depth to desserts, main courses, sauces, and even homemade snacks. For many recipes, espresso powder is better than "real" espresso made of ground coffee beans. Coffee grounds have a gritty texture with a complicated mouthfeel, while espresso powder is just a deep, intense, concentrated version of instant coffee that completely dissolves in liquids.

In recipes that would suffer from a lot of excess water, such as frostings, espresso powder is also the best option. Since it's so potent, you only need to dissolve a little bit in a small amount of liquid before mixing it in. This makes the powder more versatile than brewed coffee as well. It's a super easy way to add a potent burst of java flavor to countless foods. We have some excellent ideas for how to put the best instant espresso brands to use in your kitchen, including in barbecue spice rubs, stews, and chocolate desserts, to name a few. So, grab a canister, and let's get cooking.