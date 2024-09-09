Give Ice Cream A Gourmet Touch With A Dusting Of Espresso
Coffee and chocolate play well in your mug, if the popularity of cocoa-rich mochas is anything to go by, and coffee and vanilla have found a firm friendship in moreish affogato, so it's time to bring the same flavor profiles to your ice cream bowls. A dusting of espresso powder topping a sweet scoop of ice cream is as catchy as a Sabrina Carpenter song. The rich bitterness of ground espresso amplifies the sweet creaminess of ice cream to make for a treat that will have you thinking about it every night.
The trick is to grind espresso very finely before trying the inclusion on top of your favorite Ben & Jerry's pints. Add a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for an even more sensational contrast of flavor and texture. While chocolate and vanilla ice-cream flavors are obvious options, choosing ice cream to pair with dustings of espresso is about creating the dessert of your dreams. So feel free to experiment by embellishing bowls of lavender or Oreo ice cream with powdery toppings of espresso and cocoa powder, or plop chocolate-covered coffee beans on top of dishes filled with peanut butter and chocolate gelatos. Take inspiration from your favorite coffee drink recipes and match salty caramel flavors with a teaspoon of espresso powder dusted on top or stirred directly into the ice cream.
Ideas for adding espresso to ice cream
If you can't be bothered grinding espresso, you can use instant espresso powder to amplify the earthy sweetness of a death-by-chocolate ice cream. The instant, easy-to-use ingredient can upgrade a bowl of brownie-batter ice cream just as easily as it will take a batch of baked brownies to another level. Or crank the dial of caffeine-inspired desserts by combining the best of both worlds and use espresso-powder-enhanced brownies to sandwich coffee-flavored ice cream that has been dusted with espresso. If you don't have espresso powder in your cupboards, a sprinkle of finely ground instant coffee can also bring a taste of java into your bowl.
Of course, there's no need to skimp out on other toppings just because an espresso garnish is involved. Serve espresso-topped bowls of homemade no-churn dulce de leche with splashes of bourbon, or crown dishes with crumbles of biscotti cookies. Drizzle Nutella or chocolate sauce on top of scooped ice cream, add toasted and caramelized nuts, or consider finishing your treats with dollops of honey whipped cream. Occasionally less can be more, however, and the simple joy of a vanilla gelato topped with a quick sprinkle of espresso powder and sea salt may well make the perfect punctuation point to end a satisfying meal.