Give Ice Cream A Gourmet Touch With A Dusting Of Espresso

Coffee and chocolate play well in your mug, if the popularity of cocoa-rich mochas is anything to go by, and coffee and vanilla have found a firm friendship in moreish affogato, so it's time to bring the same flavor profiles to your ice cream bowls. A dusting of espresso powder topping a sweet scoop of ice cream is as catchy as a Sabrina Carpenter song. The rich bitterness of ground espresso amplifies the sweet creaminess of ice cream to make for a treat that will have you thinking about it every night.

The trick is to grind espresso very finely before trying the inclusion on top of your favorite Ben & Jerry's pints. Add a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for an even more sensational contrast of flavor and texture. While chocolate and vanilla ice-cream flavors are obvious options, choosing ice cream to pair with dustings of espresso is about creating the dessert of your dreams. So feel free to experiment by embellishing bowls of lavender or Oreo ice cream with powdery toppings of espresso and cocoa powder, or plop chocolate-covered coffee beans on top of dishes filled with peanut butter and chocolate gelatos. Take inspiration from your favorite coffee drink recipes and match salty caramel flavors with a teaspoon of espresso powder dusted on top or stirred directly into the ice cream.