This Cocoa Powder Is The Secret To A Richer Mocha Drink
Even ardent chocolate lovers don't necessarily know that there are so many different kinds of cocoa. Think about the taste of Oreos: the cookies have a deeper, mellower flavor than most chocolate desserts. That flavor comes from a kind of cocoa powder called Dutch cocoa powder, a rich, flavorful powder that's the secret ingredient in Dutch hot cocoa and Ina Garten's favorite pantry staple. It's also the perfect addition to coffee for a next-level decadent mocha. The recipe comes from TikToker Ethan Rode, who goes by the username @ethanrodecoffee. Rode garnered a following of 2.4 million by posting coffee drinks and claims this is "the best way to make a mocha."
@ethanrodecoffee
Making a black mocha 'Ethan's Best Mocha Sauce Recipe' – 1/3c black or dutched cocoa (they're the same thing but some brands call it a different name haha) – 1/3c sugar – 1/3c water – 1tsp vanilla I really mean it, this sauce tastes like if you were to turn the cookie part of an oreo into liquid. It's very good. #coffee
While mocha is nothing new, the TikToker's recipe takes it to the next level. Rode's recipe is a simple blend of ⅓ cup Dutch cocoa powder, ⅓ cup sugar, ⅓ cup water, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. The TikToker blended the ingredients together with a milk frother, then added the mixture to a cup with ice, milk, and espresso to make an iced mocha latte. "Kinda looks like an Oreo," Rode said, showing off the dark brown drink topped with a crown of frothed milk. "Kinda tastes like an Oreo, too."
Why you should use Dutch cocoa powder for mocha
To understand why Dutch cocoa powder works so well, it helps to understand what it is. Compared to the cocoa powder you probably have on your shelf, known as "natural" cocoa powder, Dutch cocoa powder has a richer, smoother taste. It's a darker color, too: the darkest kind of Dutch cocoa powder, called black cocoa powder, is even used as a natural food coloring agent.
You might find the powder sold under the name "alkalized cocoa powder." That's because it's less acidic than normal cocoa powder. Dutch cocoa powder is processed with a potassium carbonate solution that raises the cocoa's pH. It also means that you should be careful if you use leftover powder for cakes or cookies. The high pH can have a big impact if you're baking with baking soda since many recipes use the acid in cocoa to activate the chemical leavening agent. Since coffee is already pretty acidic, adding a sauce made with natural cocoa powder can amp up the bitterness. That's typically not something you want, especially if you're craving a sweet drink like a mocha. Dutch cocoa powder can help mellow things out, giving your drink a smoother taste — but with a stronger-than-ever chocolate flavor. Not a fan of iced mochas? Rode notes that the syrup works just as well as a winter drink