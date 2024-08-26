This Cocoa Powder Is The Secret To A Richer Mocha Drink

To understand why Dutch cocoa powder works so well, it helps to understand what it is. Compared to the cocoa powder you probably have on your shelf, known as "natural" cocoa powder, Dutch cocoa powder has a richer, smoother taste. It's a darker color, too: the darkest kind of Dutch cocoa powder, called black cocoa powder, is even used as a natural food coloring agent.

You might find the powder sold under the name "alkalized cocoa powder." That's because it's less acidic than normal cocoa powder. Dutch cocoa powder is processed with a potassium carbonate solution that raises the cocoa's pH. It also means that you should be careful if you use leftover powder for cakes or cookies. The high pH can have a big impact if you're baking with baking soda since many recipes use the acid in cocoa to activate the chemical leavening agent. Since coffee is already pretty acidic, adding a sauce made with natural cocoa powder can amp up the bitterness. That's typically not something you want, especially if you're craving a sweet drink like a mocha. Dutch cocoa powder can help mellow things out, giving your drink a smoother taste — but with a stronger-than-ever chocolate flavor. Not a fan of iced mochas? Rode notes that the syrup works just as well as a winter drink