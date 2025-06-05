How To Level Up Store-Bought Tomato Sauce And Make It Your Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not everyone has the time to simmer homemade tomato sauce from scratch, and that's totally fine — we all have our reasons. Your pasta dinner can still be saved by a quick grocery run to pick up a jar of tomato sauce. But if you've ever tasted homemade, you might notice that the store-bought version is missing a bit of something, making it taste flatter and less vibrant than your small-batch tomato passata. Well, your taste buds aren't tricking you. It turns out that something is indeed missing: herbs.

Herbs play a big role in building the homey, organic flavor of at-home tomato sauces. Take our quick tomato sauce recipe as an example. Even after trimming down the ingredients list to make as simple and fast-cooking a version as possible, we still included a teaspoon of dry basil. Canned tomato sauces, like this 365 by Whole Foods Organic Tomato Sauce, usually aren't herbed, which is the exact reason why it tastes a bit off.

But think of this as an opportunity. Since you're starting with essentially a blank canvas of just tomato purée and seasonings, you're free to tailor your sauce with whatever herbs speak to you. And boy, there's a lot to talk about here — the list of potential herbs you can add is long, and each will give you a totally unique tasting experience.