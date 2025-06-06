This Espresso Frosting Recipe Is A Coffee Lover's Dream

Espresso powder is different from instant coffee, and though it's sometimes used in iced lattes and other coffee drinks, its most common use is in baked goods. While instant coffee is made from brewed dehydrated coffee, espresso powder is made from the roasted coffee beans themselves, meaning that the flavor is much stronger and more focused. Espresso powder is prized by bakers for imparting a powerful coffee flavor and also for its seemingly magical ability to enhance the chocolatiness of brownies, chocolate cakes, and other chocolate baked goods.

Depending on how often you bake, you might not have espresso powder at the ready, but there are some easy substitutes. "The best swap for espresso powder in this recipe is regular liquid espresso," Morone says, "in which case you will use 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons instead of the powder, and then omit the heavy cream (unless you want to adjust the frosting to make it thinner)."

You could also swap in instant coffee for the espresso powder, or strong brewed coffee for the liquid version, though the frosting will have a milder flavor. On the other hand, if you use pods to make your coffee, you can use the contents as an espresso powder substitute. Just measure as much as you need from the pod before dumping it into the mix.