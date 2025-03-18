The Best Strawberry Buttercream Frosting Recipe Is So Simple (With Freeze-Dried Strawberries)

Store-bought strawberry frosting has a pretty pink color, but it may also have a slightly chemical or artificial taste since it's tough to synthesize the flavor of a fresh strawberry. Recipe developer Jessica Morone, however, makes homemade strawberry frosting with a special ingredient that provides both flavor and color: powder made from pulverized freeze-dried strawberries. (Don't try this trick with air-dried berries, since dried fruit has a chewy texture while freeze-dried fruit is crumbly.)

"The freeze-dried strawberries give the frosting a nice pink color without having to add any food color at all," Morone tells us. adding, "This frosting has a really strong strawberry flavor, so its the perfect frosting recipe to use for so many things." In fact, she's such a fan of this frosting that she declares, "If you're a strawberry lover like me you'll want to use this for everything you need to frost." Easy to make, delicious, eye-catching, and versatile — sounds like this frosting recipe's a keeper.