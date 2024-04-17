Need Espresso Powder For Baking? Crack Open A Nespresso Pod

Some pretty delicious baked goods call for espresso powder these days, offering a perky way to kick up the flavor in homemade cookies, cakes, brownies, or frostings. It even works as a flavor enhancer for hot cocoa, adding depth and complexity — and that goes double when enjoying cocoa alongside an espresso-powder-infused dessert. But unlike ground coffee, the powdery espresso version isn't always available in standard grocery stores.

That's generally because commercial espresso powder isn't simply roasted beans that have been ground longer for powdery consistency. It is instead a result of brewed espresso liquid that's later dehydrated into a water-soluble powder that can be reconstituted, similar to the process for creating instant coffee. But there's as yet less demand for espresso powder, so you may be left wanting when a delicious recipe for espresso-infused baked goods crosses your path.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution if you happen to be a Nespresso devotee. Those cute little capsules and pods filled with espresso-blend ground coffee can stand in for espresso powder when baking. It won't be exactly the same as true instant espresso powder, but it works just fine. The key is calculating a 1:1 ratio for the substitution when following a specific recipe.