14 Simple Ingredients To Elevate Your Next Steak Rub
There are arguably few dishes that can compare to the indulgence of a perfectly cooked steak. A soft and tender inside and a perfectly crisp crust make for a truly luxurious combination. However, it's hard to deny that proper seasoning can make a world of difference. Sure, most high-quality cuts of steak don't require too much additional help from elaborate spice mixes, but nonetheless, the right rub can take any steak from good to unforgettable, imbuing it with new dimensions of taste and texture. Whilst some store-bought pre-made rubs work well, there's nothing that compares to the freshness and customizability of a homemade steak rub. You may already have a tried and tested recipe for a steak rub, but you may still be missing out on unlocking the true potential of your steak by overlooking some simple but crucial ingredients.
For expert advice on what makes a truly delicious steak rub, we spoke to Christie Vanover, award-winning pitmaster, cookbook author, and founder of Girls Can Grill. Vanover's valuable insight into optimal flavor combinations and grilling techniques provides you with all you need to know to create the tastiest possible steak rub, with many additions likely already sitting in your kitchen. From classic herbs like thyme and rosemary to bolder additions like coffee grounds, each ingredient brings its unique flair, so you're bound to end up with delicious results, whichever route you go down.
Kosher salt
When it comes to creating the foundations of an excellent steak rub, Christie Vanover notes that kosher salt is a key ingredient. Whilst almost all basic rubs typically include salt and pepper as fundamental ingredients, with salt boasting both flavor-boosting and tenderizing qualities, switching to kosher salt can elevate things significantly. Kosher salt is known for its coarse and flakey texture, which gives it an advantage over regular table salt when it comes to seasoning steak. Larger grains spread more readily than fine table salt and adhere more effectively to the surface of the meat, which is not only crucial for a more evenly seasoned steak with a delicious umami flavor but also plays an important role in securing a tasty and crispy exterior.
Moreover, kosher salt, unlike most types of table salt, is not fortified with iodine and typically contains no additional anti-clumping ingredients of preservatives. This results in an overall purer, more heightened flavor, which, though subtle, can really make a difference to the savory taste of your steak rub. For more basic rubs, where you want the seasoning to complement rather than overpower the meat, this is especially useful, whereby the high-quality taste and texture of kosher salt allow the nuanced and delicate flavors of your steak to shine.
Granulated garlic
Thanks to its distinctive bold flavor and enticing aroma, garlic makes a fantastic addition to any steak rub, adding a punchy and tangy taste that perfectly complements the savory earthiness of beef. Whilst garlic powder works well if you're just after a garlicky taste, Christie Vanover recommends using garlic granules for the best texture. "I prefer granulated garlic to garlic powder because it's coarser," says Vanover, adding that using coarse spices will create a flavorful and crunchy crust on your steak. Granulated garlic also has a slightly more potent taste than its finer counterpart, making it an excellent choice if you're looking to imbue your steaks with its unique flavor profile and don't mind a bite that really packs a fragrant punch.
You can incorporate garlic granules into a wide range of rubs since garlic pairs well with a variety of other spices, herbs, and seasonings, adding a vibrancy and slight sweetness. Though it melds beautifully with the flavors from things like smoky paprika and sweet and savory onion powder, garlic also fares well in more simple rubs, where its unique and nuanced flavor remains center stage.
Thyme
"My favorite herb to blend with steak rub is thyme," says Christie Vanover, who notes that you can incorporate it into steak rubs in fresh, dried, or ground form. Its well-balanced flavor contributes both a touch of fragrant freshness and vibrancy to steak, alongside an irresistible woody earthiness for what Vanover describes as that classic steakhouse flavor. Indeed, though it's a simple addition, the inclusion of thyme adds a subtle touch of luxury for a more gourmet steak experience at home.
You can adapt the level of intensity of the taste of thyme in your steak depending on which form you use. Fresh time, diced and distributed evenly into your rub, will provide a bright and lively flavor, while dried thyme offers a more concentrated essence for even greater depth. Contrary to what your instinct might have you think, dried herbs are typically more potent than their fresh counterparts, making dried thyme the optimal choice if you want to bring its aroma to the forefront of your rub.
Rosemary
In addition to thyme, Christie Vanover recommends rosemary, explaining that it, too, can help you recreate steakhouse flavors at home. With notes of pine and pepper alongside a subtle citrus taste, rosemary imparts a robust and woody flavor that truly elevates the overall taste of your steak rub, imbuing it with nuance and depth.
Thanks to its versatility, rosemary can be added to virtually any steak rub, where it enhances the flavors from the other seasonings of your rub and elevates the existing taste of your steak. And though it certainly can stand on its own as a primary herb, it also works exceptionally well alongside thyme for the perfect harmonious blend of aromatics. When combined together and rubbed generously over your steak, the two come together to create a glorious herby crust on the outside for a truly heightened eating experience with both nuanced taste and interesting texture.
Coconut palm sugar
Though you're more likely to think about savory ingredients when it comes to seasoning your steak, a touch of sweetness can go a long way, adding depth to your rub and a touch of indulgence to your steak. Indeed, a little bit of sugar is the secret to elevating your steak experience, enriching salty and umami notes whilst also, as Christie Vanover explains, helping with the Maillard effect, resulting in a perfectly crisp and caramelized crust. Whilst normal granulated white sugar will work fine if this is all you have on hand, Vanover specifically recommends using coconut palm sugar. Boasting a unique, rich flavor with hints of caramel and luxurious butterscotch, coconut sugar adds complexity to steak rubs that cannot quite be matched by regular sugar, resulting in truly moreish-tasting steaks with a perfect crust.
However, although adding a source of sweetness is an excellent way to elevate your steak rub, Vanover advises exercising a certain degree of caution. "Be careful not to add too much," she says, clarifying that you want to accentuate the beef's natural sweetness, not overpower it. Opt for a less-is-more approach and keep note of how much sugar is in your rub so that you can adjust the quantities of your ingredients the next time you make a rub, depending on the outcome.
Honey
Another excellent source of sweetness, honey lends its floral notes and characteristic unctuous richness to steak rubs for exceptional complexity. There are multiple varieties of honey available, all with unique sets of properties and tastes, so you can choose a type that will provide your rub with the specific taste you're after. Lighter variations may be the ideal choice if you don't want the taste of honey to overpower the more delicate tastes of your steak, but you can also ensure harmony by balancing honey's sweetness with more potent savory ingredients and adjusting quantities accordingly.
Using traditional liquid honey in your rub can help ensure that your steak is coated evenly, with its sticky texture helping the rub cling perfectly to the meat for optimal flavor retention and development whilst also creating a beautiful sheen and delicious caramelized exterior. However, if you are looking to keep your spice rub completely dry, Christie Vanover suggests using honey granules. Honey granules, also known as honey powder, are essentially the product of dehydrated honey that has been ground into a fine powder. They work exceptionally well in steak rubs since they blend well with other dried spices and seasonings in the rub for a perfectly balanced coating, and yet produce a tasty glaze in the same way as liquid honey once they come into contact with the heat of a grill or pan.
Lemon or lime zest
For a useful touch of acidity and vibrant freshness, citrus zest, such as that from lemons or limes, is a particularly useful ingredient. As Christie Vanover told us, ingredients like citrus zest are great in rubs for fattier cuts of steak such as ribeye or T-bone since the acidity can help to cut through excess richness and help to keep things feeling light whilst still indulgent. The zinginess and brightness of lemon and lime zest also make them an excellent addition to steak rubs with a little extra heat. Ingredients like chili flakes or cayenne pepper are complemented perfectly by the sharpness of citrus for a steak rub that promises heat without shrouding the existing flavors of the meat.
Whilst lemon and limes are perhaps the most versatile options, with their flavors melding perfectly with a wide array of herbs and spices, you can also use the zest of other citrus fruits for a slightly different flavor profile. Orange, for example, imparts a slightly warmer taste to steak, working beautifully alongside spices like cumin and cinnamon in more earthy, lightly spiced steak rubs for something a little different. Consider the overall flavor you're aiming to achieve with your rub and choose the corresponding citrus fruit accordingly.
Cumin
One of the most simple ways to give your steak rub a significant umami boost, Christie Vanover says, is by adding ground cumin. This warm and earthy spice is somewhat of a powerhouse when it comes to flavor, adding depth to everything it is combined with for a rich woodiness and slight citrus edge and hint of spice. It lends itself particularly well to steak rubs, as its savory notes complement the natural saltiness and richness of the meat for a more intense flavor.
Ground cumin, especially that which is freshly ground will pack the most flavorful punch, and its fine texture allows it to blend seamlessly with other spices for an even coating. Cumin seeds, however, offer their own unique set of advantages and make for a uniquely delicious addition to steak rubs. When incorporated into a steak rub, cumin seeds add a slight crunch and deliver a burst of flavor as you bite into them on the exterior of the finished steak, making for a more interesting texture. Moreover, toasting the seeds before you add them to your rub helps release their essential oils, enhancing their aroma and flavor and imbuing them with a delicious subtle nuttiness for an even more nuanced steak. For optimal results, and if you really like the taste of cumin, you may also consider a mixture of both in your rub for an earthy, umami steak that delivers both incredible taste and texture.
Ground mushroom powder
Though you may not have it in your cupboard already, there's one ingredient, recommended by Christie Vanover, that you should seriously consider investing in if you're looking to take your steak rub to the next level. Ground mushroom powder is the key to ensuring umami richness for your steak, ensuring not only a flavorful rub (and subsequently steak) but a deeply satisfying one. Indeed, whether it be porcini, shiitake, or another variety of mushroom, mushroom powder adds a unique depth to steak rubs that is hard to rival with any other savory ingredient, with a natural woodiness that beautifully complements the flavor of the beef and a subtle creamy undertone.
Mushrooms and steak go hand in hand, with accompaniments like our rich red wine mushrooms adding extra complexity and indulgence to steak dishes, so it should come as no real surprise that adding mushrooms to your steak rub is a surefire way to elevate it. If you plan on serving your steaks with a mushroom-based side or a thick and creamy mushroom sauce, using mushroom powder to season your steak can help to create a sense of rhythm and continuity for a perfectly executed dish that is sure to impress.
Worcestershire powder
Though you may be familiar with Worcestershire sauce, the tangy, sweet-but-savory and lightly sour sauce hailing from England, you may not have heard of its powdered alternative. As it turns out, Worcestershire powder is the often-ignored secret ingredient for the tastiest dry rubs, working particularly well in steak rubs. Capturing and delivering the same complex flavor profile of the original sauce, which combines bold and distinctive ingredients such as vinegar, molasses, tamarind, garlic, and various spices, Worcestershire powder grants a unique balance of sweetness, acidity and umami notes to your spice mix, without the need for excess moisture. Indeed, although you can, of course, use Worcestershire sauce in your rubs and marinades, this dry alternative makes an excellent choice for those who prefer to stick to dry rubs, with the risk of the mix becoming overly wet or clumping together being eliminated.
The powdered spice is a more concentrated version of its liquid-based counterpart, so you may want to be careful not to add too much, especially given its potent taste. Add it in gradually and make adjustments to your other rub ingredients, if necessary, to ensure that balance is retained.
Powdered soy sauce
Another excellent choice for achieving that ideal umami flavor in your steak rub, according to Christie Vanover, is powdered soy sauce. Much like Worcestershire powder, soy sauce powder is a dehydrated version of the sauce, you're likely far more familiar with. It has the same salty taste and umami qualities but in a more concentrated form, making it far better suited to coating steak since soy sauce has a propensity to spill off and may not deliver the same intense and aromatic kick.
A generous sprinkle of this tasty powder can bring depth to any steak rub, but you can also truly get creative by combining it with ingredients that complement it especially well to create a specific taste or lean into a certain cuisine. Combining it with brown sugar, for example, allows you to create your own teriyaki-style rub for a rich and tangy Japanese-inspired steak dish.
Nutritional yeast
If you're looking for an ingredient that supplies your steak rub with a savory boost whilst also boasting its own unique taste, nutritional yeast may be your best option. This unique and versatile ingredient is often overlooked but definitely deserves a permanent place in your pantry. Thanks to its cheesy, salty taste, it is commonly used as a vegan alternative to parmesan and is made an even more appealing choice on account of the numerous health benefits it offers. But nutritional yeast does not only act as a great alternative for cheesy toppings, it also makes a wonderful addition to steak rubs, where it delivers the ideal combination of subtle nuttiness and a bold savory umami punch for added richness that won't overpower your steak.
Much like other umami additions, such as Worcestershire powder and soy sauce powder, you'll want to be careful not to add too much, as these ingredients can overpower more delicate flavor if used in excess. " Use them sparingly.", cautions Christie Vanover, adding that "a little goes a long way." Nonetheless, in moderation, nutritional yeast can provide a whole new dimension to your steak rub, offering a delicious and well-balanced combination of flavors that is incredibly hard to replicate.
Coffee grounds
Coffee grounds might seem like an unconventional ingredient for steak rubs, more commonly associated with breakfast or sweet dishes, but as Christie Vanover points out, they can add a remarkable depth of flavor and complexity to steak. Their bold, slightly acidic, and lightly bitter flavor elevates steak rubs by granting a slight smokiness and richness with an undertone of dark chocolate, making the perfect complement for salty and rich beef. If your rub contains notably sweet or spicy ingredients, coffee grounds may come in especially handy, offering a counterbalance to these equally bold flavors.
Moreover, coffee grounds help to lock in the natural juices within the steak, ensuring exceptionally juicy and tender results, making it an obvious choice for securing the perfect steak in terms of both taste and consistency. Freshly ground coffee will offer the most potent flavor and best results, but if you've got grounds to hand that you need to use up, don't hesitate to mix them into your rub. You'll nonetheless still end up with excellent results and a unique, irresistible flavor.
Chile peppers
When it comes to simple but tasty upgrades, Christie Vanover emphasizes that chili peppers should not be overlooked. "Don't be afraid to play around with different ground chilies," she says, explaining that different types will offer their own unique tastes and properties for a highly personalized steak rub with a particular taste. Chilies like guajillo and ancho, for example, will add an earthiness to your rub, whilst cayenne or chipotle will add inviting heat with a delicious smoky undertone, made even better by the formation of a lightly sweet caramelized exterior.
And you don't have to stick to the more commonly known or widely available chilies. Experiment with an international array of chilies to create something wholly unique. For example, Vanover suggests trying gochugaru or Aleppo flakes for an Asian profile. To avoid overpowering your meat with spice, you should add chopped, flaked, or ground chilies gradually and taste your mix as you go, but don't be afraid to experiment; there are many types of chili peppers that can take your simple steak rub to new heights.