14 Simple Ingredients To Elevate Your Next Steak Rub

There are arguably few dishes that can compare to the indulgence of a perfectly cooked steak. A soft and tender inside and a perfectly crisp crust make for a truly luxurious combination. However, it's hard to deny that proper seasoning can make a world of difference. Sure, most high-quality cuts of steak don't require too much additional help from elaborate spice mixes, but nonetheless, the right rub can take any steak from good to unforgettable, imbuing it with new dimensions of taste and texture. Whilst some store-bought pre-made rubs work well, there's nothing that compares to the freshness and customizability of a homemade steak rub. You may already have a tried and tested recipe for a steak rub, but you may still be missing out on unlocking the true potential of your steak by overlooking some simple but crucial ingredients.

For expert advice on what makes a truly delicious steak rub, we spoke to Christie Vanover, award-winning pitmaster, cookbook author, and founder of Girls Can Grill. Vanover's valuable insight into optimal flavor combinations and grilling techniques provides you with all you need to know to create the tastiest possible steak rub, with many additions likely already sitting in your kitchen. From classic herbs like thyme and rosemary to bolder additions like coffee grounds, each ingredient brings its unique flair, so you're bound to end up with delicious results, whichever route you go down.