If You Have Soy Sauce, You're Only One Ingredient Away From Teriyaki

If you've ever worried that teriyaki was something limited to your favorite take-out spots, we have some good news for you. The salty-tangy-sweet sauce is best known in the U.S. for the classic chicken teriyaki, a staple of food courts and hole-in-the-wall restaurants, but the same flavor that can elevate simple chicken thighs into something heavenly is surprisingly versatile. Not only can it pair with other meats and make a great hamburger, but you can also brush it on grilled fish and vegetables or use it as dipping sauce.

The only hold up is the mystery of how it's made. Most store-bought versions are overly sweet, and you'd assume the delicious professional versions require a lot more complexity to pull off. Well guess what? If you want some homemade teriyaki of your very own, you can make it with just soy sauce and brown sugar.

It turns out that good soy sauce is such a powerful source of flavor that to get that classic teriyaki sauce you love, you only need a sweetener. You can use honey or even white sugar, but brown sugar has those extra molasses notes that bring something extra to such a simple recipe. You can start at a ratio of one cup soy sauce to a ½ cup brown sugar, then adjust the level of sweetness to your own personal taste. It's one of those food tricks that is so easy you're probably upset you didn't learn it sooner.