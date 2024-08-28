Brighten Up The Flavor Of Steak With Citrus Zest Seasoning

Sitting down to eat a good steak is one of the true joys in life, and if you choose the right cut of meat, you won't need anything more than salt and pepper to season it. But there is always room to be more creative, and a citrus seasoning could be just the pop of brightness your steak needs to tickle your tastebuds.

For four steaks, you'll need 1 and a ½ tablespoons of cracked pepper, a tablespoon each of lemon zest and kosher salt, 2 teaspoons of orange zest, and 1 teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder. Add everything to a bowl and combine well, as the oils from the citrus zest will cause some clumping. Rub liberally into your steak and leave to sit for 30 minutes before cooking.

The star of this seasoning is the zest from the lemon and orange, but the rest of the ingredients can be adjusted or substituted to taste. Just be sure not to skimp on the salt. Not only is it a flavor enhancer, but it will also help to tenderize the meat.