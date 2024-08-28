Brighten Up The Flavor Of Steak With Citrus Zest Seasoning
Sitting down to eat a good steak is one of the true joys in life, and if you choose the right cut of meat, you won't need anything more than salt and pepper to season it. But there is always room to be more creative, and a citrus seasoning could be just the pop of brightness your steak needs to tickle your tastebuds.
For four steaks, you'll need 1 and a ½ tablespoons of cracked pepper, a tablespoon each of lemon zest and kosher salt, 2 teaspoons of orange zest, and 1 teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder. Add everything to a bowl and combine well, as the oils from the citrus zest will cause some clumping. Rub liberally into your steak and leave to sit for 30 minutes before cooking.
The star of this seasoning is the zest from the lemon and orange, but the rest of the ingredients can be adjusted or substituted to taste. Just be sure not to skimp on the salt. Not only is it a flavor enhancer, but it will also help to tenderize the meat.
Customizing your citrussy steak seasoning
You can't go too far wrong when making a steak seasoning, but if you're looking for inspiration, turn to some of your favorite steak dishes or marinades for flavor combinations. Changing the type of citrus in the seasoning will also change the overall taste.
By switching the lemon zest for lime zest and adding a little cilantro and jalapeno, you'll have a rub will all the flavors of carne asada that can be applied to any of cut of meat you fancy. Using all lemon zest and adding dried oregano, you have a dry version of the Italian salmoriglio marinade, whose clean flavors let the steak take center stage.
Orange zest delivers warmer rather than purely bright notes and is a great choice when moving towards cooler weather and more substantial dishes. It pairs well with all the smoky and earthy spices, such as ground cumin, ground coriander, and smoked paprika. An orange zest seasoning is also the perfect vehicle for a little brown sugar, which will help your steak develop a drool-worthy crust.