Add Savory Richness To Your Next Steak With Red Wine Mushrooms

Quality steak deserves a quality sauce and side, and nothing fills that bill better than red wine mushrooms. Mushrooms help elevate the savory flavor of a steak with its underlying umami notes, particularly varieties like cremini, also known as baby bellas. Meanwhile, the tannins in red wine help soften the fatty molecules in beef, aiding in the release of a particularly rich beefy flavor. Together, these two ingredients create the ideal accompaniment to a well-seared steak.

In her Steak With Red Wine Mushrooms recipe, Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn features ribeye steak, aromatic compound butter, and a decadent red wine mushroom topping for an extravagant dinner that is simple to execute but special in every other way. The real star of the show is the epic sauce, comprised of a combination of pan drippings, wine, and seared mushrooms. This saucy mushroom topping will work with any steak you fancy, from New York strip to hanger steak. Plus, if you time it right, you can make everything in one pan, and build in flavors every step of the way.