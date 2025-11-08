Copycat Costco Caramel Brownie Sundae Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Caramel brownie sundae with large vanilla ice cream pail and a scoop Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Rather than rushing to the nearest Costco in search of the newest seasonal ice cream treat, you can make your own version at home with our copycat Costco caramel brownie sundae recipe. It's creamy, chocolatey, rich, and decadent, and making it at home is easy and fun.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, whether or not you're one of those people who head to Costco for the rotisserie chicken and the cheap hot dog combo, trying the new sundae flavor feels like a must. When the best Costco finds are there today and gone tomorrow, and are only available in select locations, trying this new sundae in-store may prove to be harder than you thought.

That's where this copycat Costco caramel brownie sundae recipe comes in. With a few simple ingredients and less than ten minutes of work, our recipe makes the Costco price tag feel like highway robbery. And the best part is, you can choose your favorite ice cream, brownies, and caramel sauce — and you can make this sundae year-round, anywhere you live, no Costco trip needed.

Gather the ingredients for this Costco caramel brownie sundae

ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make this rich dessert, you'll need heavy cream, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar for the whipped topping, your favorite caramel sauce, a batch of store-bought brownies, and a good, whole cream vanilla ice cream.

Step 1: Whip the topping

Whipped cream in bowl with electric beater Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Whip the heavy cream to soft peaks.

Step 2: Flavor the whipped topping

Whipped cream in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the powdered sugar and vanilla, and continue to whip it to medium peaks.

Step 3: Create a caramel drizzle

Hand holding a glass with caramel drizzle inside Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Drizzle the caramel sauce down the inside of tall glasses.

Step 4: Arrange the brownie bites

Brownie bits at the bottom of glass Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the brownie pieces to the bottom of the glasses, reserving some for garnish.

Step 5: Layer the ice cream

Adding ice cream to glass with caramel Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add some ice cream to the glasses.

Step 6: Add more caramel sauce

Adding caramel to glass with ice cream Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Drizzle with more caramel sauce.

Step 7: Repeat the layers

Hand holding one of two glasses with ice cream and caramel sauce Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add another layer of ice cream with more caramel drizzle.

Step 8: Garnish the sundae

Hand holding one of two glasses with ice cream, caramel sauce and brownies Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Finish with the whipped cream, a few brownie pieces on top, and a final caramel drizzle.

Step 9: Serve the sundae immediately

Two caramel brownie sundae with large vanilla ice cream pail and a scoop Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve immediately.

What can I serve with this caramel brownie sundae?

Our copycat Costco Caramel Brownie Sundae, with ice cream, brownies, and caramel sauce, is chocolatey and decadent, and making it at home is easy and fun.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
servings
8
Servings
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup caramel sauce, divided
  • 1 batch store-bought brownies, cut into bite-sized pieces, divided
  • 2 cups vanilla ice cream, divided

Directions

  1. Whip the heavy cream to soft peaks.
  2. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla, and continue to whip it to medium peaks.
  3. Drizzle the caramel sauce down the inside of tall glasses.
  4. Add the brownie pieces to the bottom of the glasses, reserving some for garnish.
  5. Add some ice cream to the glasses
  6. Drizzle with more caramel sauce.
  7. Add another layer of ice cream with more caramel drizzle.
  8. Finish with the whipped cream, a few brownie pieces on top, and a final caramel drizzle.
  9. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 281
Total Fat 15.2 g
Saturated Fat 9.3 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 50.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 35.6 g
Dietary Fiber 0.2 g
Total Sugars 33.3 g
Sodium 184.6 mg
Protein 2.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What other ways can you dress up this ice cream sundae?

Lifting a spoonful of Costco caramel brownie sundae Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

We followed the exact Costco formula of vanilla ice cream, miniature brownie chunks, and plenty of caramel sauce to go with every spoonful. But if you want to take this decadent treat even further, we may have a few ideas.

Adding some crunch is always welcome in any sundae, and this ice cream mountain is no exception. Toasted pecans, walnuts, or even Oreos or sugared almonds would add a perfect bite to the dish, working with the already-nutty flavor of the caramel sauce. Just add them as a last garnish, or layer them in between the ice cream scoops for maximum impact.

Another favorite trick of ours is to add a drizzle of warm chocolate sauce both in between the layers and on top of the sundae. This sauce would echo the chocolate flavor of the brownies, blending with the caramel sauce to give the dish a gooey turtle-sundae flavor. It would also make this treat feel like another big box store dessert that shoppers absolutely love — Walmart's Turtle French Style Creamy Cheesecake Mousse.

What is the origin of the ice cream sundae?

Lifting a spoonful of Costco caramel brownie sundae Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

You may not have known it, but the ice cream sundae is a proud American creation with an illustrious history. Author Michael Turback claims that the first ice cream sundae came from Ithaca, New York. It was a cherry sundae, and its first appearance was noted in the local newspaper on April 5, 1892.

But other sources say the concoction goes back even further. In other versions, the first ice cream sundae was made in Wisconsin in 1881, when a pharmacist named Ed Berner was asked to make his newly invented ice cream soda on a Sunday. But because soda was seen as sinful, the state prohibited Berner from serving it on the day of the lord — and the entrepreneurial shopkeeper served vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup on top and called it a "sundae."

After that, in 1906 Clarence Clifton Brown proceeded to serve the first-ever hot fudge sundae, a precursor to Costco's new caramel brownie sundae, in his ice cream parlor in Los Angeles. The treat immediately became a favorite with celebrities and local children alike, and the rest is history, or at least melted ice cream.

