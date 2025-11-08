Rather than rushing to the nearest Costco in search of the newest seasonal ice cream treat, you can make your own version at home with our copycat Costco caramel brownie sundae recipe. It's creamy, chocolatey, rich, and decadent, and making it at home is easy and fun.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, whether or not you're one of those people who head to Costco for the rotisserie chicken and the cheap hot dog combo, trying the new sundae flavor feels like a must. When the best Costco finds are there today and gone tomorrow, and are only available in select locations, trying this new sundae in-store may prove to be harder than you thought.

That's where this copycat Costco caramel brownie sundae recipe comes in. With a few simple ingredients and less than ten minutes of work, our recipe makes the Costco price tag feel like highway robbery. And the best part is, you can choose your favorite ice cream, brownies, and caramel sauce — and you can make this sundae year-round, anywhere you live, no Costco trip needed.