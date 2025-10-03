How The Classic Ice Cream Sundae Got Its Odd Spelling

Things get pretty heated when it comes to determining who invented an iconic favorite food. There is endless debate about why hot dogs are called hot dogs, much like how the identity of who invented Cookies & Cream ice cream is mired in myth. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that there are several theories as to who coined the word "sundae" for the soda-fountain treat of ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry.

The sundae's convoluted history has its roots in the 19th century with the spontaneous invention of the ice cream soda in 1874 by Robert M. Green, who substituted ice cream for sweet cream in a soda-fountain drink. Other vendors began serving the wildly popular concoction of ice cream, soda water, and flavored syrup up until the Blue Laws in some states banned the consumption of soda water on Sundays due to its perceived sinfulness, which brings us to the first theory of how the sundae got its name.

In Twin Rivers, Wisconsin (sometime in 1881), George Hallauer stopped by Ed Berners' Ice Cream Parlour and asked pharmacist Berner to make him an ice cream soda. Since it was a Sunday, Berner couldn't use soda water, so he scooped vanilla ice cream into a dish, poured chocolate syrup on top, and sold it for a nickel. When more customers began asking for a "Sunday" on other days of the week, Berner's creation came to be known as a "sundae."