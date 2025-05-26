Who Actually Invented Cookies & Cream Ice Cream? The Confusing History Behind The Popular Flavor

Many uncommon ice cream flavors come and go, but one classic that doesn't fall out of favor is cookies and cream. Most ice cream shops serve this iconic waffle-cone topper, and you'll find various store-bought cookies and cream brands in most supermarkets. Because the flavor is so popular, you may think that whoever invented it must be rolling in dough. However, there are actually four individuals (and one corporation) that lay claim to creating cookies and cream — and an ongoing debate rages concerning who thought of concocting the confection first.

The strongest argument comes from the South Dakota State University's Department of Dairy and Food Science, which has made commercially produced ice cream since 1910. In 1979, SDSU's dairy plant manager, Shirley Seas, had begun serving ice cream with cookie crumbles on top and decided to experiment with making an ice cream with the cookies incorporated. He told two students, Joe Leedom and Joe Van Treek, that he had an idea for a new flavor and asked them to grab some Oreos from a local market.

The bewildered students nearly cleared the shelves of the beloved cookie, which, at Seas' request, they crushed into a fruit feeder and mixed into vanilla ice cream. Seas wanted to name his new flavor "Oreo ice cream," but a lawyer advised him against it due to copyright infringement (per Dairy Herd Management). Instead, Seas went with "Cookies 'N Cream." Unfortunately, the university never filed a patent, which then opened the door to other claimants.