Grilled Nectarine Sundae With Pine Nut Crumble Recipe

While we're not above opening our freezer and scooping ice cream straight out of the container as an after-dinner dessert, there are times that you need a more elegant approach to curing your sweet tooth. Whether you are looking for an elegant finish to a friendly dinner party or looking to impress a special guest, you can elevate a few simple ingredients into a restaurant-quality dessert in no time.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this summery grilled nectarine dessert, which is served with a buttery pine nut crumble, silky vanilla ice cream, and a quick drizzle of Italian saba. The saba adds a richness and elegance to the dish, much like it does to jams and other recipes. "The crumble can be made ahead of time, but the nectarines should be grilled right before serving and served while still warm to contrast with the cool and creamy ice cream," says Murray.