Grilled Nectarine Sundae With Pine Nut Crumble Recipe
While we're not above opening our freezer and scooping ice cream straight out of the container as an after-dinner dessert, there are times that you need a more elegant approach to curing your sweet tooth. Whether you are looking for an elegant finish to a friendly dinner party or looking to impress a special guest, you can elevate a few simple ingredients into a restaurant-quality dessert in no time.
Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this summery grilled nectarine dessert, which is served with a buttery pine nut crumble, silky vanilla ice cream, and a quick drizzle of Italian saba. The saba adds a richness and elegance to the dish, much like it does to jams and other recipes. "The crumble can be made ahead of time, but the nectarines should be grilled right before serving and served while still warm to contrast with the cool and creamy ice cream," says Murray.
Gather the ingredients for grilled nectarine sundae
The first step to creating this sundae is to make sure that you have all of the right ingredients. The nectarines themselves will be grilled and basted with a simple honey mixture, which helps the fruit char and adds a touch of sweetness. To add crunch to the dish, we'll make a pine nut crumble using the nuts, flour, butter, and white and brown sugar. The dish is served with a hearty scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and a quick drizzle of saba, an Italian condiment made from grapes.
Step 1: Heat the oven
Heat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Make the crumble
Mix the flour, sugars, pine nuts, and butter in a bowl, working with your fingers, until a crumble forms.
Step 4: Bake the crumble
Transfer the crumble to the baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes.
Step 5: Let it cool
Set aside to cool.
Step 6: Prepare the grill
Meanwhile, heat a grill over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Make the honey mixture
In a small bowl, whisk the honey and hot water until combined.
Step 8: Prepare the nectarines
Cut the nectarines in half and remove the stones.
Step 9: Brush the nectarines with syrup
Brush the nectarines with the honey syrup.
Step 10: Grill the nectarines
Place on the grill cut-side down and grill until grill marks appear and the fruit is softened, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 11: Remove and brush again
Remove from the grill, brush with more syrup, and set aside.
Step 12: Assemble the sundae
To assemble the sundae, spoon 2 tablespoons of the pine nut crumble into a shallow bowl.
Step 13: Add nectarine slices
Slice 1 nectarine half in half again lengthwise and place it on the crumble.
Step 14: Add ice cream
Add one scoop of ice cream to the bowl.
Step 15: Add the final touches, and serve
To serve, drizzle with saba and garnish with basil micro greens, if desired.
- ⅓ cup flour
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ¼ cup raw pine nuts, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- 2 ripe nectarines
- 1 cup vanilla ice cream, softened
- 2 tablespoons saba
What fruits can you grill, and which fruits should you avoid grilling?
Grilling fruits can be a great way to coax out natural sweetness, concentrate the fruit's flavor, and add a smokey element to each bite. Because grilling the fruit will start to break down the flesh, the best fruits to grill are those that have a bit of a firm texture to start with. The best choices are pineapples, bananas, and stone fruits, such as peaches, nectarines, and plums.
Smaller fruits like grapes can be grilled, but you might have an easier time threading them onto a skewer first before placing them over the heat. Citrus like lemon and lime take to grilling very well and can then be used to make cocktails, dressings, and more. Some fruits are not recommended for the grill due to a high water content. Strawberries, raspberries, and watermelon do not do well on the grill and should be avoided.
What is saba, and what can you use as a substitute?
Saba is a dark syrup with a slightly sweet and acidic flavor that's sold bottled domestically and abroad. It's an Italian condiment and is traditionally made from grape juice that is reduced to a rich, thick consistency. It has dark, tart notes not unlike balsamic vinegar, though saba is much more mellow in terms of acidity. It is commonly used to flavor desserts or add a different dimension of flavor to savory dishes. It can be drizzled over fruit, salad, or even pizza. It's a worthy ingredient to pick up if you've never tried it before, and it has many applications in your kitchen.
If you are looking for a good substitute, a quality aged balsamic vinegar or balsamic vinegar reduction could do in a pinch. Pomegranate molasses also possesses similar flavor notes, though this will miss the grape notes typically found in saba.