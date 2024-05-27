Grilled Fruits Are The Perfect Summer Ice Cream Topping

Whether you have fresh or canned fruit at the ready, cut peaches and pineapple rings can be greased up and seasoned to your liking. Brush pieces with your choice of cooking oil or, for even more decadent bites, coat the pieces with butter. For softer or smaller pieces of fruit, use skewers to keep the pieces intact. Firmer cuts of apples and pears can be placed directly onto the grill. When topped with sprinkles of crunchy sea salt, smoked paprika, or red chili flakes, the sweets at your next backyard barbecue are in for a serious upgrade.

Once bowls have been crowned with grilled fruit, give these pretty presentations the garnish they deserve. A gently laid mint leaf or quick sprinkle of powdered sugar can be an elegant finish to your homemade coffee gelato, or drizzles of caramel and chocolate syrup can turn our dark chocolate tahini cottage cheese ice cream recipe into an even more decadent affair. You'll want to grill more fruit than what you think you'll need for dessert. Any pieces that aren't used to top ice cream can be stirred into tomorrow's oatmeal, tossed on top of yogurt bowls, or eaten as a snack when nighttime munchies strike.