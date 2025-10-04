The Rich Mousse Walmart Shoppers Absolutely Love Costs Under $3
Mousse is a very underrated dessert. Not only is it light, airy, and extremely versatile, but it's also surprisingly simple to make. Plus, there are a lot of ready-made versions out there for those times when you're really in a pinch. And, if you're a Walmart shopper, there's one specific type you need to get your hands on: the Marketside Turtle French Style Creamy Cheesecake Mousse.
This Turtles candy-inspired dessert features a delicious cream cheese mousse layered over a chocolate cookie crumble base with a caramel-like topping. There are tiny chocolate chips and chopped pecans speckled on top for crunch, and each package is handily portioned with just enough for two servings.
What makes French cheesecake unique is its lightness, which is mimicked in this version. It's sweet, rich, and completely ready-to-eat, which saves a ton of time if you plan on having guests over. The best part is that it costs just $2.48 at the time of writing — a steal in the world of fancy desserts.
A temptingly low price
The Marketside Turtle French Style Creamy Cheesecake Mousse has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on the Walmart website, where customers have called it "heavenly" and a "favorite dessert." People have praised the low cost and pointed out the added value if it's split into two portions. However, many haven't been able to resist eating the whole cup at once. One person said in a review, "It is the most satisfying, delicious thing I have ever eaten! I have to have one every day."
Another wrote, "They are sinfully rich and delicious. Cannot beat them for the taste, quality, price, ease, and appearance." People particularly like how similar the dessert tastes to cheesecake. "Tasty, quick snack for a low price. Everything that a Turtle chocolate has but in cheesecake form," one Walmart customer said. Another added, "This dessert is too darn good and at a tempting low price."
People have also been reviewing the mousse on TikTok and YouTube, where creators have determined it's worth the hype. Morgan Chomps said on YouTube, "The cheesecake is so light and fluffy, but it's still rich and decadent. Not only does it have so many amazing ingredients, but it has the right ratio of them." Someone even asked for a copycat recipe on Reddit. If you wanted to create your own, you could replace the base in a caramel cheesecake recipe, but if you want to save the hassle, it's time for a Walmart trip.