The Rich Mousse Walmart Shoppers Absolutely Love Costs Under $3

Mousse is a very underrated dessert. Not only is it light, airy, and extremely versatile, but it's also surprisingly simple to make. Plus, there are a lot of ready-made versions out there for those times when you're really in a pinch. And, if you're a Walmart shopper, there's one specific type you need to get your hands on: the Marketside Turtle French Style Creamy Cheesecake Mousse.

This Turtles candy-inspired dessert features a delicious cream cheese mousse layered over a chocolate cookie crumble base with a caramel-like topping. There are tiny chocolate chips and chopped pecans speckled on top for crunch, and each package is handily portioned with just enough for two servings.

What makes French cheesecake unique is its lightness, which is mimicked in this version. It's sweet, rich, and completely ready-to-eat, which saves a ton of time if you plan on having guests over. The best part is that it costs just $2.48 at the time of writing — a steal in the world of fancy desserts.