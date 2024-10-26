Sweet and Simple Peach Melba Sundae Recipe

There's nothing quite like the juicy sweetness of a perfectly ripe, fresh peach, and this soft fuzzy stone fruit only gets sweeter when poached. The peach Melba is a timeless dessert, mixing elegance and simplicity to perfection, no matter how it is served up — be it in cake, pie, or sundae form. This recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, opts for the latter option, using fresh peaches, raspberries, and ice cream to great effect, assembling a dessert fit for a dinner party in just over 30 minutes.

Slightly under-ripe peaches are poached in a sweet liquid flavored with lemon and vanilla, before being peeled and served with scoops of vanilla ice cream. The raspberry sauce comes together in minutes, with raspberries, confectioners' sugar, and a little lemon juice combining to make a tart yet sweet accompaniment with a perfect drizzling consistency. Equally delicious whether it is made ahead of time or freshly cooked, this peach melba sundae recipe is a wonderfully easy yet sophisticated dessert option that can be served at any occasion.