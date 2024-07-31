Fried Peaches Are Made To Be Paired With Ice Cream

You can enjoy them a million different ways, but peaches are perfect for frying. When cooked in a hot skillet with butter and sugar, they caramelize, leaving the peaches soft and swimming in their own fruity caramel sauce. It's why fried peaches are a perfect candidate for an ice cream topping (their true calling). You can give them their signature syrupy consistency by using a pan that's large and wide enough so the peaches don't get overcrowded and can fry evenly.

Sure, you can devour them straight out of the skillet, but pair them with ice cream and you'll see that this match is built to last. Peaches are naturally acidic and a little tart, and ice cream is, well, creamy (because of its high butterfat content). When eating them together, you can really taste how these two flavors complement one another. The sweet acid cuts through the creamy fat, and fried peaches are now engaged to ice cream forever (opposites attract). That's because acid plus fat equals love.

When it comes to ice cream flavors to try with your peachy-perfect ice cream topping, vanilla is a great introduction. Start by trying one of these grocery store vanilla ice cream brands we ranked to see which one has just the right ratio of cream to vanilla for you. Then, you can step outside of your comfort cone and try some unique ice cream flavors to pair with your peaches.