16 Absolute Best Ways To Use Up Fresh, Ripe Peaches

The summer is undeniably the season for fresh produce. Not only are grocery store shelves well-stocked, but your local farmstands and orchards will be filled with seemingly every fruit and vegetable under the sun. But the one piece of produce that reigns supreme is undeniably the juicy and vibrant peach.

If you're lucky enough to get a bunch of peaches for cheap, or are caught in the cycle of buying fruit with varying degrees of ripeness, you've probably spent a fair amount of time wondering how to use surplus peaches before they go bad. As someone who's a prolific home baker and will always opt for a utility-sized bag of produce, it's a reality that I've experienced far too many times. Luckily, I have a go-to list of recipes for using up this tasty fruit that honors its subtly sweet and juicy flavor, mild acidity, and beautiful color. The next time you find yourself with far too many peaches, don't just eat them out of hand; try one of these applications instead.