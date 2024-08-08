16 Absolute Best Ways To Use Up Fresh, Ripe Peaches
The summer is undeniably the season for fresh produce. Not only are grocery store shelves well-stocked, but your local farmstands and orchards will be filled with seemingly every fruit and vegetable under the sun. But the one piece of produce that reigns supreme is undeniably the juicy and vibrant peach.
If you're lucky enough to get a bunch of peaches for cheap, or are caught in the cycle of buying fruit with varying degrees of ripeness, you've probably spent a fair amount of time wondering how to use surplus peaches before they go bad. As someone who's a prolific home baker and will always opt for a utility-sized bag of produce, it's a reality that I've experienced far too many times. Luckily, I have a go-to list of recipes for using up this tasty fruit that honors its subtly sweet and juicy flavor, mild acidity, and beautiful color. The next time you find yourself with far too many peaches, don't just eat them out of hand; try one of these applications instead.
1. Slice peaches up and add them to your favorite salsa
Never underestimate the power of a delicious, fruity salsa paired with a tantalizing cut of steak, pork, or fish. If you aren't a fan of a traditional salsa, like one jam-packed with spicy ingredients and hunks of acidic tomato pieces, you may want to try integrating some fresh peaches in your next batch. The fruit has a subtle sweetness paired with herbaceous and bright notes, which will bring more harmony to your dip than other ingredients ever could. A good place to start is our peach salsa recipe, which pairs excellently with the thick, fatty cut of pork belly. This white peach salsa meshes with classic salsa ingredients (and new ones too), like mint, cilantro, tomatoes, and lime juice.
You could also, in theory, add fresh fruit to your store-bought salsa to give it more of a fresh edge. If you're working with a particularly thin salsa, then you'll want to keep your fruit slices pretty chunky. This will give each bite the textural contrast that it needs to be exciting.
2. Stack them on your toast for a fruity morning boost
A breakfast of buttered toast and jam isn't uncommon, especially if you live in the U.S. But you may have never thought to swap that super-sweet (and if I'm being honest, borderline artificial-tasting) spread with whole, sliced fruits instead. This easy upgrade for your morning toast will not only fill you up with fiber, but also make use of the whole peaches sitting on your countertop.
Peaches are a great accompaniment to other summery, yet subtly flavored toast toppings. Instead of going for the basic butter, you may try adding a schmear of ricotta or basic cream cheese before topping your toast with thinly sliced peaches. Both white and yellow-fleshed peaches will work well for this recipe, but the flavor will be slightly different depending on which variety you select. If you prefer all things sweet early in the morning, you may try to add a drizzle of honey to the top of your toast. Or, savory fans will appreciate a sprig of thyme, drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of sea salt on this upgraded breakfast dish.
3. Toss a few peaches on the grill
There might not be anything more heavenly than a hot peach straight off the grill. A little bit of heat will help caramelize the sugars in the peach, which renders some parts of the fruit more flavorful than just eating it straight out of the hand. You'll want to coat your fruits with a quick layer of oil, or even butter, before you toss them on the grill; this will help prevent them from sticking. Another tip that's worth trying when it comes to grilling fruit is to add a quick spritz of lemon or orange juice once your fruit comes off the flame because it will help round out the sweetness with a hint of citrus. And if you love the sugary crunch, you may try a little sprinkle of granulated or brown sugar to promote that caramelization.
Once you have a batch of peaches that are grilled and ready to go, you can really get creative with how you use them. They're the perfect summer ice cream topping and pair well with an array of flavors, including blueberry, vanilla, sweet cream, or even basil ice cream. You can also serve them as a side dish to your grilled pound cake.
4. Use the fruit as a topping for a summer salad
Croutons, seeds, and dressing are all common toppings for your salad. But what about peaches? This fruity element can add a burst of sweetness to your salad and help contrast especially rich ingredients, like feta or goat cheese. As for salad bases, peaches are rather agreeable, so the world is really your oyster. A sharp arugula or spinach could add some subtle bitter and peppery notes to contrast the sweetness of the fruit, while a handful of almonds or maple-glazed pecans could offer a crunchy bite and a more satisfying mouthfeel.
Another way to integrate peaches with your favorite summery salad recipe is to add the peach juice into the salad dressing itself. It's important to note here that the peach flavor is rather subtle, so you won't want to stir it into a dressing with other dominant ingredients. A quality extra virgin olive oil and a spritz of lemon juice or apple cider vinegar should suffice.
5. Swap out your pie for a light peach galette
For many folks, a fruit surplus — whether apples, blueberries, or in this case, peaches — means that a pie is likely to follow. And yes, there's nothing wrong with painstakingly rolling out a pie crust, crimping the edges, and stuffing in your sliced fruit. But pies are rather heavy, especially on a scorching summer day, while galettes are not.
A galette is, in essence, a free-form pie. There's no circular pie plate; rather, the galette and its fillings are baked flat on a baking sheet, with the edges of the pastry tucked in on top. While galettes can lean savory, most folks who try to make them with peaches will stick to the sweet side of things. All you'll need to do is whip up a classic pie crust recipe, lay a round flat on a baking sheet, and spoon the sugared fruit into the center — as neatly organized or as hodge-podge as you'd like. Then, flop the edges over the sides, pop the entire thing in the oven, and bake it until the fruit is soft and the crust is flaky.
6. Make a jar of preserves to enjoy the taste of summer year-round
When you have an abundance of summer fruit, there has to be some foresight into how you can savor that fruit for as long as possible. One of the easiest ways to give your fruit a longer shelf life is to preserve it. And no, we're not talking about making jam or jelly out of your fruit; rather, this preservation method packs the fruit in a sugary syrup that prevents it from going bad. The fruit will remain relatively intact, and it will stay safe to eat for up to several years after canning — provided that it's done correctly.
If you neglect to properly can, which involves sanitizing your jars, following the proper ratio of sugar to fruit, and storing the cans correctly, you may risk contracting botulism. So, when it comes to canning, this isn't the time to experiment with a low-sugar version or swap out the tools specifically outlined in the recipe.
7. Whip up a chutney to add some fruity flair to your favorite dish
Chutney resembles a salsa, but there are several things that make this condiment quite different than the stuff folks dip into with tortilla chips. The chutney ingredients are often cooked down with vinegar or acid, as well as spices, which means that it's packed with seemingly every flavor under the sun. It's an especially popular topping in India, where it can be served with samosas, pakoras, and more.
Peach is an easy ingredient to add to a standard chutney recipe. You can top it on Indian fare or use it as a topping for your pork chops, chicken, and more. You'll want to marry the sliced, peeled peaches with ingredients like vinegar, brown sugar, and spicy hot chilis to provide a range of flavors within every bite. Chutney also needs to be cooked down in a pan to help the flavors meld together and to give it a more jam-like consistency.
8. Add peach juice to your favorite summer beverage
When I was growing up, we had a fruit orchard in town that sold limited batches of peach-infused, iced-tea slushies during the summer months. It was like heaven in a glass. And luckily, I can still enjoy the flavors of this beverage by pairing the peach juice with my favorite beverage, whether iced tea, lemonade, or something a little stronger.
If you're looking for summer cocktails that pair well with peaches, look no further than the Bellini cocktail. White peaches are an excellent variety to use for this effervescent beverage, as they are quite juicy and sweet, yet not cloying. For the best results, you're best off pureeing the peeled and pitted stone fruit in a food processor or blender before straining out the juice. You could also skip the sieve, but the mouthfeel won't be as light as a classic Bellini. Or, indulge in a summertime peach whiskey smash; the oaky notes of the bourbon will pair well with the sweetness and sharpness of ripe peaches.
9. Try poaching them for a simple summery dessert
You may have heard of poached pears before, but poached peaches may be a bit more of a mystery. The poaching process is a great way to infuse your fruits with extra flavor, depending on what's in your poaching liquid. You'll want to start off by peeling your peaches and slicing them in half to remove the pit. Bruised or broken peaches don't work as well for this variation (nor do they look as pretty), so be sure to put those aside for juicing or jams. Another word to the wise is to use a wide pan rather than a deep one, as you'll want to submerge the fruit just enough that it poaches, rather than fill up the entire pot with the sugar solution, to ensure that every bit of the fruit poaches properly.
You can also tweak your recipe to infuse your fruits with herbs and spices like thyme, cinnamon, or rosemary. The poached fruits are excellent served with a scoop of ice cream or yogurt.
10. Get creative and whip up a tantalizing summery soup
Peach ... soup? Yes, you heard that correctly. Although fruits are often thought to be reserved for decadent pies or eating out of hand, incorporating this summer staple into your favorite soup recipe can actually be easier (and tastier) than you think.
Peaches are a refreshing fruit, so one of the most novice-friendly ways to soup-ify it is to whip up a cold soup rather than a piping hot one. Allow the fruit to sit with your other ingredients overnight so that the flavors can meld together before pureeing it into a soup the next day. It's a great option paired with other chilling ingredients, like cucumber, mint, and a touch of honey for sweetness. While some people also incorporate savory and tart ingredients, like a splash of white balsamic vinegar or a bit of savory spice, you might also opt to integrate other sweet-forward ingredients, like yogurt, cinnamon, and juice, to give this chilled soup more of a dessert vibe.
11. Swap tomatoes for peaches in your caprese salad
Caprese is a dish that is seemingly always on my table during the summer months. Part of the allure of this meal is the fact that it's so easy to whip up; just stack the fresh tomato slices with mozzarella and basil, pile on the olive oil and balsamic, and you're good to go. But if you're not a fan of tomatoes, or a garden critter got to them before you could pick them, you could always turn to the bag of peaches on your countertop instead. Or, you could even keep the tomatoes and just invite thinly sliced peaches to the party.
You may want to leave the skins on the peaches for texture or remove them for a more harmonious bite. And while stacking will give you an aesthetic salad, making a chopped version of the recipe, tossing everything in a bowl, and throwing it on your dinner table is far simpler and allows your dressing to meld together more cohesively.
12. Try your hand at making homemade jam
Jams and jellies are foods that you might question why anyone would ever want to make it at home. But whipping up a batch in your home kitchen isn't just easier than it sounds, it also means that you get to customize it with other ingredients and fruits to suit your preferences. If you're making a quick jam, rather than one that you plan on storing for months on end, you can get away with a few simple ingredients: peaches, sugar, and lemon juice. The lemon juice is a critical ingredient because it will help the jam set and reach that perfect consistency. Since you're not storing this jam for an extended period, you can also tweak the sugar content based on the ripeness of your fruit. In general, the riper the fruit, the sweeter it is, and the less sugar you'll need.
Once you have mastered the basics of jam-making, you can play around with different flavor variations. A bit of vanilla extract can mellow out the flavors of your concoction, while habanero pepper can turn up the spiciness a notch.
13. Pull out the ice cream maker to make use of your peach harvest
Peach ice cream? Yes, please! There's no better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with a scoop of your favorite frozen dessert, and peaches allow for a ton of room for experimentation. Once you have your churn or crank at the ready, you can modify your favorite ice cream recipe to use up your fruit. While a simple peach ice cream with vanilla extract would be easy, you could also integrate graham crackers or streusel to transform your frozen dessert into something a bit more cobbler-inspired. And if you don't have an ice cream maker, fear not: you can try a no-churn ice cream recipe with a condensed milk and whipping cream base instead.
If you're skipping the dairy, rest assured that there's a peach sorbet with your name on it. Simply freeze the fruit puree with sugar (which is a critical ingredient as far as texture goes) and lemon juice and scoop once it's hardened.
14. Get creative with your peach cobbler or crisp
If you're not planning on baking a pie with your peaches, you might as well try a crisp or a cobbler. The benefit of these recipes is that they make it easy to bleed through a massive bag of peaches and are easy to get on the table by dinnertime. But just because cobblers and crisps are a go-to for fresh fruit doesn't mean that you have to settle for a lackluster recipe. Instead, you can infuse your own creativity onto this dish. For starters, try playing with fresh herbs, like basil, for a pop of color and a more herbaceous flavor. Or, you could always add an extra fruit in, like blueberries.
One of my personal favorite ways to switch up cobbler is to swap the butter in the topping for brown butter. The oakiness and toffee notes of this upgraded fat just marry so well with summery produce and make for a more decadent dessert.
15. Try pickling the fruit to subdue the sweet flavor
If you love all things pickles, you'll want to try and see what happens when you submerge your whole, peeled peaches in a bath of vinegar, sugar, and spices. Of course, you'll want to blanch the fruits before you add them to your brine, as the brine alone will not soften them enough. Plus, the blanching will also help the skins fall off the fruits and make them easier to peel. Stick to firm fruit, which will hold together during both blanching and pickling.
The exact recipe will vary. Some folks stick to plain vinegar, while others will opt for apple cider vinegar. Regardless, you should go heavy with the sugar (they are still fruit beneath all that vinegar), along with your favorite sweet spices like cinnamon and cloves. The pickled peaches, once they have sat for about a day, would be excellent served over a salad or on a charcuterie board.
16. Top your summery pizza with some peach slices
Yes, there's more fruits that belong on pizza besides pineapple. The peach itself has both elements of sweetness and tartness, which makes it an excellent pizza topping — so long as it is used sparsely and with some discretion. Grilled peach and gorgonzola is just one pathway for adding this fruit to your pie. The sharpness of the cheese pairs well with the florality of the fruit, especially when everything is accented with a handful of arugula, drizzle of hot honey, or extra basil leaves nestled underneath the other toppings.
Regardless of how you decide to use this fruit, it's important to note that it needs to be sliced quite thin because of how watery it can be. Moreover, underripe peaches are not a good fit for your pie, since they are too hard and will not soften in the short time it takes your pizza to bake. Stick to thinly sliced, sparsely positioned fruit that can elevate each bite.