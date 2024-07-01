Top Your Morning Toast Off With Peaches This Summer

Summertime wouldn't be the same without peaches and their vibrant, captivating sweetness. It's incomparable, the sensation of biting into this juicy fruit and feeling its flavors bursting delectably on your taste buds. Eating one raw is always an option, but why settle for just that when there are countless other ways to make the best of peaches? While peach desserts and cocktails will never get old, you might like the fruit just as much on a simple breakfast toast. Get inspired by chef Kyle Reaves' summer toast recipe and top your toasted bread with a few peach slices to kickstart the day on a bright, beautiful note. This twist is the foolproof way to shake up your morning and bring a spark of joy to your daily routine.

With its floral, aromatic sweetness, biting into a ripe peach is like tasting sunshine. This flavor shines when paired with toasted bread and its caramel-like warmth. It only gets better when joined by the spices, sheep's cheese, and dressing in our recipe. Cheese is an excellent match with peaches, as the savory counteracts the sweetness, and each flavor enhances the other.

We also can't help but love the textural contrast this pairing adorns. Each bite brings together soft, juicy peach, creamy cheese, and crispy toast. Although entirely different, they work in perfect harmony with each other.