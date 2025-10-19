Snack-Worthy Frozen Yogurt Dipped Bananas Recipe

Snacking with a sweet tooth can be challenging. The most tantalizing options — like ice cream, cookies, and candy — are admittedly not the most nutritious and are often better reserved as a special treat at the end of the day. What sweet snack, then, can we rely on for a boost of energy during the all-too-familiar midafternoon slump? Fruit is never a bad option, and blending it into smoothies can be a great way to fill up without the dreaded sugar-filled crash. Smoothies day after day can get a little samey, though, and sometimes it's good to branch out and try a method that's arguably even better: covering the fruit in chocolate.

Chocolate-covered fruit doesn't have to be a luxury reserved for romantic holidays. Bananas, which are easy to slice into bite-sized portions, can be dipped in high-protein yogurt and frozen before being dunked in chocolate for an extra-sweet exterior. Our version, as written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is also dusted with chopped pistachios for a crunchy, candy-like texture. Easy to make and store for quick afternoon snacks (or healthy late-night treats), these frozen yogurt-dipped chocolate bananas will quickly become a staple in your snacking routine.