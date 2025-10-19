Snack-Worthy Frozen Yogurt Dipped Bananas Recipe
Snacking with a sweet tooth can be challenging. The most tantalizing options — like ice cream, cookies, and candy — are admittedly not the most nutritious and are often better reserved as a special treat at the end of the day. What sweet snack, then, can we rely on for a boost of energy during the all-too-familiar midafternoon slump? Fruit is never a bad option, and blending it into smoothies can be a great way to fill up without the dreaded sugar-filled crash. Smoothies day after day can get a little samey, though, and sometimes it's good to branch out and try a method that's arguably even better: covering the fruit in chocolate.
Chocolate-covered fruit doesn't have to be a luxury reserved for romantic holidays. Bananas, which are easy to slice into bite-sized portions, can be dipped in high-protein yogurt and frozen before being dunked in chocolate for an extra-sweet exterior. Our version, as written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is also dusted with chopped pistachios for a crunchy, candy-like texture. Easy to make and store for quick afternoon snacks (or healthy late-night treats), these frozen yogurt-dipped chocolate bananas will quickly become a staple in your snacking routine.
The ingredients needed to make frozen yogurt dipped bananas
These easy, bite-sized snacks require just a few ingredients to make. First, you'll need bananas. Look for bananas that are just barely ripe — they'll be mostly yellow, with just a hint of green color. These will be firm, but not bitter and grassy. If the bananas are brown, they will be overripe and too soft for dipping, so you might want to save those for banana bread instead. Once you have bananas picked out, grab plain Greek yogurt, dark chocolate, and pistachios, which will be shelled and finely chopped for topping.
Step 1: Slice the bananas
Slice the bananas into 1-inch slices.
Step 2: Dip the banana slices in yogurt
Add the yogurt to a small bowl and use a fork to dip the banana slices into the yogurt.
Step 3: Freeze the yogurt covered bananas
Add the bananas to a parchment-lined sheet tray and freeze until solid, about 1 to 2 hours.
Step 4: Bring a saucepan of water to a simmer
When ready to coat the bananas in chocolate, bring a small saucepan to a simmer over medium heat.
Step 5: Melt the chocolate over the water
Add the chocolate to a small, heat-safe bowl and place it over the simmering water. Stir constantly until the chocolate is melted.
Step 6: Dip the bananas in chocolate
Dip the bananas in the chocolate, working quickly, and return them to the parchment-lined sheet.
Step 7: Sprinkle with pistachios
Sprinkle with pistachios, then return to the freezer to set for another hour.
Step 8: Serve the bananas
Serve directly from the freezer when ready to eat.
What pairs well with frozen bananas?
A perfect combination of sweet bananas, tangy yogurt, and bittersweet-chocolate, this is one frozen snack that tastes like candy but packs the nutrients.
Ingredients
- 2 just-ripe bananas, peeled
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 3.5 ounces dark chocolate
- ¼ cup finely chopped pistachios
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|123
|Total Fat
|7.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.1 g
|Sodium
|24.3 mg
|Protein
|4.9 g
How do I store yogurt-dipped bananas?
These yogurt-dipped bananas must be stored in the freezer to prevent melting. When preparing each layer, you will need to freeze the slices flat on a sheet tray to avoid the bananas sticking together. Once the chocolate is set, though, you can store the bananas in many different ways without worrying about the chocolate sticking or melting together. One good way to store the bananas is in a sealable plastic bag. Add each banana to the bag, squeeze out any air, and store flat, if possible, in the freezer. You can also store them in an airtight, freezer-safe container.
The bananas will last for about 2 months in the freezer, but it is best to enjoy them within 1 to 2 weeks. Frozen banana peels typically turn brown when frozen, but because these bananas are peeled, sliced, coated, and dipped in chocolate, there is no risk of browning — the bananas will simply taste less fresh and a little less sweet over time.
Why is the chocolate not coating my bananas?
Though this recipe is short, sweet, and near-foolproof, there is one problem you might experience when dipping the bananas in chocolate: Seizing. Hot, melted chocolate does not react well to changes in temperature or texture, and will seize when introduced to water or cold. Because of this, it is important to let the chocolate cool slightly before dipping the bananas, to minimize the difference in temperature as much as possible (without the yogurt melting or the chocolate hardening). Give the melted chocolate a minute or two off of the stove to cool, then work quickly to dunk the bananas into the chocolate, allowing as little time as possible for the two to interact.
If the chocolate seizes, don't be tempted to add water. Instead, try melting the chocolate again with coconut oil or shortening, stirring vigorously to incorporate. To prevent seizing altogether, choose a high-quality melting chocolate, such as the type sold as bars wrapped in foil. Melt the chocolate over a low simmer, and do not let the water boil and splash into the bowl. If you've done everything right, and the chocolate still peels off the banana? Drizzle it over the pieces instead.