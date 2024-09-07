Exactly How Long Can You Store Bananas In Your Freezer?

With over 100 billion bananas eaten worldwide, it's safe to say that bananas are one of the most popular fruits. Bananas usually ripen within three days at room temperature, and you can extend their freshness a few days longer by storing them in the refrigerator. But when their skin turns black, it's time to freeze them. Bananas can be stored in the freezer for two to three months, but you do need to prepare them to ensure they're just as tasty when thawed.

Bananas need to be at peak ripeness before freezing them. As a banana ripens, its distinctive yellow skin becomes thinner and streaked or spotted. Those brown spots are normal for a ripe banana and indicate that its sugar level has increased. When ripe, the banana will be pliable, have a sweet scent, and the fruit will be off-white to cream-colored. A few dark spots are okay, and since you'll be using the thawed bananas for baking recipes, the little cosmetic blemish won't matter.

The first method for freezing bananas is to freeze them whole, which is ideal for classic banana bread. The skin provides a protective barrier, but it's difficult to peel when thawed. If you want to freeze bananas whole, peel them first, lay them in a freezer bag in one layer without the bananas touching. Squeeze out as much air as possible from the bag, and pop them in the freezer.