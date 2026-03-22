Peanut Butter Cup Yogurt Popsicles Recipe

There are plenty of great store-bought popsicles that you can buy for easy summertime snacking, but if you own a popsicle mold, you can also make popsicles at home, anytime, with any ingredient. When I say any ingredient, I really mean it: You can even create creamy, ice-cream-like peanut butter and yogurt popsicles that are coated in dark chocolate, for a totally different kind of treat, and one that is even a little bit nutritious.

Peanut butter popsicles aren't anything like the fruity and juicy flavors we typically associate with popsicles. Salty, nutty, and almost savory, the peanut butter flavor combined with rich yogurt and maple syrup becomes a creamy treat perfect for those who prefer rich and chocolatey desserts. The chocolate coating makes these delightfully decadent and the perfect summertime dessert for lovers of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Filled with protein, these peanut butter cup yogurt popsicles are a good way to cool off while hitting your macros — and also hitting the beach.