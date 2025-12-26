3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Pretzel Bark Recipe

Chocolate bark, whether French or American, lands firmly within a category of food that tastes far better than it looks. Typically made with chocolate and a mixture of sticky, crunchy ingredients like toffee and saltines, the thin sheets of cookie are haphazardly broken into pieces that look a bit like broken glass (albeit coated in creamy chocolate). It's a dessert that, when first introduced, doesn't seem very promising, but once tasted, tends to go fast. After all, what's not to like about a combination of sweet and salty, especially in a crunchy bite-sized form?

Chocolate bark is not very hard to make, and our 3-ingredient version is easy enough to put together in just a few minutes of cooktime. In this recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, crunchy toffee bark is transformed into a salty-sweet equivalent by replacing the saltines with pretzel thins and the toffee with creamy peanut butter. The result is a sweet and crunchy snack you can't put down, which tastes much more complex than it looks. A treat that quickly becomes an easy favorite, save this peanut butter pretzel bark for the next time you need dessert in a pinch — and don't need it to look like the work of a pastry chef.