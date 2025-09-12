Give Egg Creams A Kick Of Espresso With Our Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Our recipe for a coffee lover's egg cream takes the old-school soda fountain treat and gives it a caffeinated twist. It's got all the nostalgic charm of the original, along with rich espresso flavor and a wholly grown-up bitter kick.

Despite its name, a traditional New York egg cream has neither eggs nor cream. Instead, it's got sticky-sweet chocolate syrup, milk, and seltzer water for a drink that has body, sweetness, and a tall head of frothy bubbles. For many New Yorkers, an egg cream is a treat deeply embedded in memories of the good old days, something they might have grabbed at a Brooklyn diner or ice cream parlor on their way to catch the bus or subway. According to Ksenia Prints from My Mocktail Forest, our adaptation bridges the gap between the classic American egg cream recipe and the culture of modern coffee appreciation, as we elevate the simple drink with a hit of caffeine and complexity of flavor from cocktail bitters.

The beauty of this drink lies in how quickly it comes together. With a short prep window, easy-to-find ingredients, and only the need for a bit of vigorous stirring, you can prepare yourself a wistful treat with a modern, bold edge.