Hershey Vs Nesquik: Who Makes The Better Chocolate Milk?

What's your favorite thing about chocolate milk? Is it the comforting flavor and familiar sweetness? Or maybe it's the feeling of a happy inner child as soon as you take that first sip, no matter what age you are. Very often, though, it's not just the drink itself that makes an impact; it's also the brand behind it. When we tried 10 chocolate milk brands, part of our interest was seeing how big names performed against each other. Nesquik and Hershey are two such popular brands, each undoubtedly having its own loyal customer base — but for the undecided and curious, which chocolate milk is actually better? Though neither is particularly exceptional (sorry, folks), Nesquik trumps Hershey.

We're talking about ready-made chocolate milks here, not powders or syrups, but our taste tester noted that Hershey's drink is not much better than the syrup version. While it does carry the Hershey flavor, it's far too sweet to be fully enjoyable. A2 Milk, the company that partnered with Hershey to create this drink, proudly states that the chocolate milk comes without artificial sweeteners, which could lead people to mistakenly believe that the sweetness of the drink is on the tame side. But actually, sugar is listed second on the ingredient list.