We Tried 10 Chocolate Milk Brands And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Chocolate milk is one of those nostalgic treats that never seems to lose its allure. Other childhood indulgences like SpaghettiOs or Hubba Bubba gum often appear less and less shiny as the years go by. But, the creamy beverage prevails — a constant comfort drink that has earned a special place in our hearts and refrigerators.
Of course, now, the chocolate milk game has changed entirely, influenced by our ever-changing food fads and dietary needs. You can certainly still find whole dairy milk on the grocery store shelves. But, it will be surrounded by a sea of organic, ultra-filtered, soy, oat, almond, and even lactose-free milk options. These fresh products not only make milk more accessible to everyone, but they also open up an entirely new world of tastes, textures, and ingredient profiles. Some deliver that exceedingly sweet richness and flavor as if a child was given free rein with the chocolate powder or syrup. Others are more light and subtle, with a less creamy base and more adult-like demeanor.
It would be a tall task to find a chocolate milk that wasn't at least somewhat agreeable — although I would say most actually tend to fall into the category of chug-worthy. However, there are small differences that tend to make some brands better than others. I gave 10 popular chocolate milk brands a try, looking for basics like taste, nutritional value, quality, and overall experience to find the absolute best. Grab a glass as I uncover the cream of the crop.
10. Yoo-hoo chocolate drink
Yoo-hoo is one of those iconic American products and one that had a major hold on the country for the better part of the 20th century. The New York Yankees were the first to endorse it as "The Drink of Champions" in the 1950s, and it's highly memorable thanks to its silly name but also its many pop culture references, most notably its cameos and mentions in "Friends." It also stands out due to its official classification as a chocolate "drink" rather than chocolate milk — a fact that was more than enough to give me pause.
Because it is primarily comprised of water, whey, high fructose corn syrup, and just a smidgeon of dry milk and cocoa, Yoo-hoo is shelf-stable and is even sold in cans, just like soda or beer. On each of these cans, you will find the instruction to shake before drinking — a suggestion you shouldn't take lightly unless you want your beverage pouring out looking like dirty dishwater (a lesson I had to learn the hard way).
Unfortunately, this mishap wasn't even the worst part of the experience. I would liken the taste to a packet of hot cocoa that was haphazardly mixed with cold water or a chocolate protein shake that was combined with water rather than milk. It's not thick, yummy, nostalgic, or any other adjectives you would want a good chocolate milk (or drink) to be. For these reasons, it easily slipped to the bottom of my list without a second thought. I think the company has officially milked this product for all its worth — a serious boohoo for Yoo-hoo.
9. Ripple plant-based chocolate milk
The Ripple brand is yet another cog in the ever-growing plant-based machine. In place of lactose and dairy, the company's milks are based in yellow pea powder, and that includes its chocolate iteration. Because of this all-important ingredient swap, the brown-washed jug claims to offer 40% less sugar and 50% more calcium compared to chocolate dairy milk — a better-for-you alternative, but at what cost?
Upon first sip, cocoa notes overtake your palate with a bitter vengeance and no bold creaminess to help mask it. The liquid comes off rather thin and saturated, which is standard for a dairy-free milk made from peas, soy, almonds, or what have you. The taste even ventures into the chalky or powdery territory and overall it's just not satisfyingly indulgent. So, while I do appreciate what Ripple stands for and the waves it's attempting to make in the non-dairy realm, I think the brand still has some work to do in order to compete with the other major milk players lining grocery store shelves.
8. Fairlife ultra-filtered chocolate milk
From the minds of the Coca-Cola Company comes Fairlife, a brand churning out ultra-filtered lactose-free milk and protein shakes under the Core Power name. This ultra-filtration process essentially concentrates all of the good qualities of the fresh milk, like the protein and calcium. At the same time, about half of the natural sugars are drained out leaving the brand's chocolate milk with just 12 grams of sugar total per cup.
Armed with these facts, I expected a light and subdued sweetness to define this selection. Imagine my surprise when I gave it a whirl and discovered it was the most cloying chocolate milk of the bunch. Based on the color, the drink is unassuming in a standard shade of brown that lands somewhere in between the two tones shown on the bottle. The consistency is also quintessential, but as it turns out, sucralose (aka Splenda) is thrown into the mix — what I suspect to be the culprit of the superfluous saccharine notes. Sucralose is a synthetic sweetener that is about 600 times sweeter than table sugar, and it blends into this drink in addition to the existing natural and added sugars. Overall, it's just not my own personal cup of tea (or milk), and I would prefer a more balanced beverage.
7. Hershey's a2 chocolate milk
I know what you're thinking, and no you're not imagining things. As of 2022, the 130-year-old company famous for its chocolate bars is officially in the milk business. Hershey's entered into a partnership in 2021 with The a2 Milk Company — a brand that uses only A2 protein from cow's milk rather than a combination of A1 and A2 — to turn its chocolate into a drinkable beverage. That means no more ferociously stirring your Hershey's chocolate syrup into your glass of white milk and hoping that the two substances eventually decide to coalesce.
Based on looks alone, the 2% reduced-fat chocolate milk is nearly identical to the DIY versions I have made at home since childhood — minus the stubborn clumps of syrup, which always seemed to congregate at the bottom of the cup. However, it tastes as if there's twice the dose of syrup as the coloring lets on. Don't get me wrong; it distinctly has Hershey's taste and rich texture, but it's sugar overload as soon as it touches your lips. Fairlife still has it beat in terms of scale-breaking sweetness. Though, I fear I will have to leave this one to the kids and the avid chocolate lovers as well.
6. Nestlé Nesquik chocolate milk
Although promoted by a floppy-eared rabbit — just like Trix cereal — Nesquik isn't just for kids. The Nestlé-owned drink is for anyone and everyone, and I'll admit I've grabbed a bottle from the store or gas station as a quick pick-me-up on more occasions than one. Originally started in 1948 as a powdered flavoring mix — something which makes for a great addition to an espresso martini, by the way — Nesquik didn't get into the ready-to-drink game until 1983. Since then, the chocolate milk has been made with 100% real low-fat milk, and in my opinion, it's about as middle of the road as chocolate milks come.
Let me start by saying the taste of the bottled beverage is much better than when you attempt to blend the original powder yourself — a method that presents problems similar to that of Hershey's chocolate syrup. It carries a reasonable thickness and mild sweetness, yet doesn't stand out as overly luscious with a have-to-have-it kind of draw. At the end of each swig, I also started to pick up on a touch of artificiality — a small, almost nitpicky note, but it's present enough to leave you with a bit of a bad taste in your mouth.
5. Almond Breeze chocolate almond milk
When the anything-but-cow's-milk craze started circa the early 2000s, almonds stood as a shiny beacon of innovation. Now, almond milk stands as the most popular plant-based milk in the United States and one of the most recognizable players in the space is Almond Breeze. Made exclusively from California-grown Blue Diamond almonds, the brand offers both refrigerated and shelf-stable milks. I personally decided to give the refrigerated chocolate milk a try — a decision I did not regret.
The chocolate almond milk is on the thinner side yet nowhere near as watery as the Almond Breeze vanilla or traditional almond milk. It also swaps a pronounced nutty and chalky taste for a mild and smooth cocoa flavor. Of course, that extra dose of sweetness does have to come from somewhere, so there are an added 18 grams of sugar included in the mix.
I do happen to be a fan of almond milk, but I expected selections in this category to falter to the bottom of the rankings, deemed inferior to full-bodied dairy drinks. However, Almond Breeze really stepped up in this department and exceeded my previously low expectations.
4. Silk dark chocolate almond milk
In 1996, Silk started out selling solely soy milk after experimenting with the substance for almost 20 years. But, it didn't remain a one-milk pony for long, soon growing into categories of oat, coconut, cashew, and, of course, almond milk. This means it competes head-to-head with previous contender Almond Breeze. It's also now a go-to almond milk brand among consumers, and I'll be the first to say it has its top competitor beat by just a smidge when it comes down to its chocolate almond product.
The drink shares the same main ingredients as Almond Breeze, including almond milk, cocoa, and cane sugar. However, Silk's version is actually labeled as a dark chocolate creation — the only milk to make this distinction within our taste test. It doesn't deliver that strong, unmistakable dark chocolate taste, and it's not overtly creamy. But, what it does have is a slightly richer flavor and a level viscosity that allows for easy drinking while coating your mouth and throat with fine sugary notes that last well past your latest sip. Silk still lugs a decent amount of sugar at 17 grams total (all added), though I find the milk to be well worth it.
3. TruMoo chocolate whole milk
Launched by Dean Foods and backed by Trudy the Cow, TruMoo chocolate milk has been around since 2011. The brand has always set out to offer a better-for-you chocolate milk free from artificial sugars and high fructose corn syrup, but it also underwent a major facelift in 2021 when it unveiled a "richer and more delicious version" of its original product. This "moo and improved" milk, as TruMoo puts it, is what you'll find on shelves today, and the whole milk offering is the one I sampled. A 1% low-fat option is also available, though, if you're so inclined.
The lighter color that TruMoo boasts was a bit troubling — it almost comes off as light grey, more so than brown. However, upon first sip, all my worries seemed to melt away. It's a classic chocolate milk that finally offers that smooth, velvety texture I've been waiting for. My guess is that it's the whole milk at work. With no lack of sugar, it leans toward the sweet side, but it's nothing offputting. Overall though, it's really TruMoo's air of nostalgia that won me over. It's reminiscent of the chocolate milk I would buy at the school cafeteria or enjoy at home while watching afternoon cartoons. It's very difficult to compete with that kind of comforting quality.
2. Lactaid lactose-free chocolate milk
Let me preface this one by saying that I have not had the pleasure of enjoying standard white Lactaid milk. So, I don't have that comparison under my belt. However, in contrast with every other chocolate milk I tried, I do know that it blew most out of the water. Since most lactose-free milk tends to naturally be on the sweeter side — thanks to the enzymes that break down lactose into glucose and galactose — I prepared for a cloying experience similar to that of Hershey's or Fairlife. However, this chocolatey drink is far from it and instead simply delicious.
The substance is surprisingly creamy, once again made with whole milk — I'm sensing a pattern here. Delicate yet prominent at the same time, the cocoa flavor matches the shade of the liquid and carries through with each and every swig. It's also admirable that Lactaid is catering to a wider group of consumers and creating a better-suited and easier-to-digest product for all while still utilizing real cow's milk in the process. I'll admit as someone who is not lactose intolerant, I never would have picked up Lactaid from the store over a slew of other milk options. But, you better believe I would now.
1. Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Milk
With a name like Promised Land, you know it has to be good. And, let me tell you, this stuff is like chocolate-blasted liquid gold. Started in 1987 in Floreseville, Texas, the brand is focused on one thing, and one thing only: premium quality milk. In fact, Promised Land only has four total products currently on its roster, including white milk, strawberry milk, a seasonal pumpkin spice milk, and its midnight chocolate. It's a short list, but the brand has truly mastered its art.
Made with whole milk (you guessed it), the chocolate iteration is as thick as all get out, tasting more similar to a milkshake than standard milk. The word "decadence" is also mentioned on the bottle and on the Promised Land website, and I can't say I disagree in the slightest with that sentiment. After a peek at the nutrition label, I did notice that Promised Land does tend to run high in most categories including the basics like calories, fat, and sugar as well. However, I'm willing to overlook this in exchange for an unbeatable taste and I won't be crying over spilled milk. In fact, if this milk did spill, I think I would still attempt to lap it up and save it. It's that good. I could drink this velvety goodness until the cows come home, and for these reasons, it easily triumphs in the chocolate milk taste test.
Methodology
While the task of sampling and judging 10 different chocolate milks was certainly an enjoyable one, it was also a difficult one. As both a dairy fanatic and a chocolate lover, I found most brands rather pleasant and went back for second swigs on the majority of occasions. However, I didn't take the job of ranking each selection and crowning a master of milk lightly.
It all really came down to the nitty-gritty. I was looking for a chocolate milk sweet enough and cocoa-infused enough to satisfy your inner child and sweet tooth. At the same time, though, it couldn't be overly cloying, and I also harped heavily on texture. While I can appreciate a thinner consistency like that of an almond product when it comes to regular milk, nothing can beat a chocolate iteration based in rich creaminess. As a last step, I evaluated ingredients and nutrition. Brands with an inferior makeup, like the water, whey, and high fructose corn syrup composition of Yoo-hoo, didn't fare well. Lower counts of sugar, fat, and calories were also appreciated but not the end all, be all if the taste was utterly delicious — this was made obvious given my final and most cherished chocolate milk choice.