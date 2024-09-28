We Tried 10 Chocolate Milk Brands And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Chocolate milk is one of those nostalgic treats that never seems to lose its allure. Other childhood indulgences like SpaghettiOs or Hubba Bubba gum often appear less and less shiny as the years go by. But, the creamy beverage prevails — a constant comfort drink that has earned a special place in our hearts and refrigerators.

Of course, now, the chocolate milk game has changed entirely, influenced by our ever-changing food fads and dietary needs. You can certainly still find whole dairy milk on the grocery store shelves. But, it will be surrounded by a sea of organic, ultra-filtered, soy, oat, almond, and even lactose-free milk options. These fresh products not only make milk more accessible to everyone, but they also open up an entirely new world of tastes, textures, and ingredient profiles. Some deliver that exceedingly sweet richness and flavor as if a child was given free rein with the chocolate powder or syrup. Others are more light and subtle, with a less creamy base and more adult-like demeanor.

It would be a tall task to find a chocolate milk that wasn't at least somewhat agreeable — although I would say most actually tend to fall into the category of chug-worthy. However, there are small differences that tend to make some brands better than others. I gave 10 popular chocolate milk brands a try, looking for basics like taste, nutritional value, quality, and overall experience to find the absolute best. Grab a glass as I uncover the cream of the crop.