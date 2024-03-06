Why Is Yoo-Hoo Considered A Chocolate Drink And Not Milk?

For kids across generations, Yoo-hoo was once synonymous with after-school snacks and sick day pick-me-ups. Whether you sipped them during episodes of "Maury" or drank them on the way to soccer practice, it's a nostalgic childhood drink for many. Its deliciously milky taste is cemented in our minds, despite the fact that Yoo-hoo isn't actually considered chocolate milk.

Yoo-hoo isn't shy about not being called milk: "Chocolate drink" is proudly displayed on each bottle, with the strawberry, vanilla, and cookies and cream versions following suit. With its creamy flavor, it's bewildering that it's not classified as milk. However, just because it isn't labeled that way doesn't mean it doesn't contain dairy (sorry, lactose intolerants).

Yoo-hoo contains non-fat dry milk, whey, the liquid that's separated from milk curds, and sodium caseinate, a compound that comes from the protein found in mammal milk. Although Yoo-hoo has three milk-derived products, it doesn't actually contain the liquid milk itself, resulting in its "chocolate drink" label. This distinction sets it apart from actual chocolate milk, which is made from pasteurized milk that has been combined with cocoa powder and sugar.