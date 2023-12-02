For A Richer Glass Of Chocolate Milk, Choose A High-Fat Dairy Option
Chocolate milk does not come from brown cows — sorry to burst the bubble of those who believe otherwise — but it is definitely a sweet way to get your recommended dairy intake. Chocolate milk is delightfully simple because it can be made using either chocolate syrup or some cocoa and sugar mixed with the milk of your choice. But if you have a choice, you should pick the highest-fat milk you feel comfortable with for the best overall taste because this beverage is all about the fat. This makes whole milk the perfect ingredient.
Whole milk is creamier and richer than low-fat dairy options that you might be reaching into the fridge for. This is because whole milk contains approximately 3.25% milk fat, creating a thicker, more luscious chocolate milk that is more like drinking a milkshake that has begun to melt. If you are shunning whole milk because you feel like it has more calories than 2% milk, don't sweat the difference because it's just 30 calories, and whole milk has more good stuff in than low-fat or nonfat milk. This is because when you remove the fat, you are also removing some of those essential vitamins whole milk contains.
You're in control
However, just because whole milk is the best option when it comes to the overall taste of chocolate milk, doesn't mean it is the only option. If it makes you feel more like an adult, 2% milk will still make a decent glass of chocolate milk. This dairy contains 2% milk fat and while it doesn't taste like water, it is not going to give you the same satisfying creamy mouthfeel that whole milk provides. 1% milk and nonfat milk would be last resort milks to make this drink because their lack of fat makes for a thin, diluted taste.
Of course, if you are lactose intolerant, no amount of milk fat is going to make for an excellent glass of chocolatey goodness. But that shouldn't stop you from making one: Just substitute soy milk for cow's milk. While most people have their preferred milk alternative, soy tends to mimic the taste and consistency of dairy milk better than most.