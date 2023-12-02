For A Richer Glass Of Chocolate Milk, Choose A High-Fat Dairy Option

Chocolate milk does not come from brown cows — sorry to burst the bubble of those who believe otherwise — but it is definitely a sweet way to get your recommended dairy intake. Chocolate milk is delightfully simple because it can be made using either chocolate syrup or some cocoa and sugar mixed with the milk of your choice. But if you have a choice, you should pick the highest-fat milk you feel comfortable with for the best overall taste because this beverage is all about the fat. This makes whole milk the perfect ingredient.

Whole milk is creamier and richer than low-fat dairy options that you might be reaching into the fridge for. This is because whole milk contains approximately 3.25% milk fat, creating a thicker, more luscious chocolate milk that is more like drinking a milkshake that has begun to melt. If you are shunning whole milk because you feel like it has more calories than 2% milk, don't sweat the difference because it's just 30 calories, and whole milk has more good stuff in than low-fat or nonfat milk. This is because when you remove the fat, you are also removing some of those essential vitamins whole milk contains.