Add Nesquik To Your Espresso Martini For A Nostalgic Cocktail

The espresso martini was first crafted in 1983 by a London bartender. It was trendy for a hot second until it wasn't, but don't worry, it's on the cool cocktail list again and the addition of Nesquik makes it even cooler. The reason all of its ingredients work all comes down to one word: Balance. You need to keep an equilibrium between the sweet and the bitter.

Tasting Table's espresso martini cocktail recipe uses all of the traditional ingredients to make this drink, but it also calls for simple syrup. If you add Nesquik to it, you may want to half the amount of simple syrup so you don't wind up an overly sweet drink. Of course, if you have a sweet tooth, full steam ahead and add anywhere from a teaspoon of Nesquik to a tablespoon.

In addition to the chocolate powder, you can also add milk or cream to this martini to create more of a mudslide cocktail. This will give you a smooth, velvety chocolate taste. And if you like the way Nesquik tastes in your espresso martini, try adding some to your next White Russian for a truly decadent cocktail.