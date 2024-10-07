The Absolute Best Chocolate Milk Brand Isn't Yoo-Hoo Or Nesquik
Chocolate milk is one of those nostalgic childhood drinks that makes us reminisce about our younger years. Yoo-hoo and Nesquik instantly come to mind, perhaps for the same nostalgic reason. But just because the two brands are popular and deeply ingrained in our memory, it doesn't mean they're the absolute best chocolate milk the market has to offer. Our writer Megan Hageman tried 10 chocolate milk brands and found that neither of the two popular brands is worthy of the number one spot. The clear winner was Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Milk.
The flavor of Promised Land is rich, wholesome, and absolutely everything you'd want in a chocolate milk. Because it's made with whole milk, the flavor profile is decadent, slightly resembling a milkshake. That is in stark contrast to Yoo-hoo's chocolate milk, which is actually considered "a chocolate drink" rather than milk — unsurprisingly so, considering that its watery flavor was so bad it earned Yoo-hoo the unceremonious last place in Tasting Table's ranking. Nesquik's flavor was slightly better than Yoo-hoo's, but still a far cry from the Promised Land. In fact, its flavor can best be described as "mid" — not the worst (though slightly artificial), but not memorable, either. In comparison, Promised Land's chocolate milk is "kind of addictive to drink," according to one Amazon reviewer, leaving you wanting more after each delectable sip.
Promised Land chocolate milk has a winning creamy texture
Chocolate milk should always be creamy and luscious. It's the thickness of the texture and the silkiness of the pour that adds the nostalgic feel to the experience. You certainly won't find that with Yoo-hoo, as its thin consistency resembles chocolate-flavored water more than proper milk. Nesquik's chocolate milk is thicker, but much like its flavor, average at best. The Promised Land, however, delivers a winning texture: thick, velvety, and deliciously creamy. The thickness of this chocolate milk is yet another testament to the company opting for whole milk in their recipe. A high-fat dairy option is always better for a richer glass of chocolate milk, even though the current market is overflowing with low-fat chocolate milk options. Sometimes sticking with traditional full-fat dairy is simply the best option, you know?
Promised Land is a Texas-based company that actually began as an ice cream dairy and later moved on to making the most traditionally-tasting whole milk possible. Its lineup is clearly focused on quality over quantity and currently consists of just four products: Chocolate milk, strawberry milk, regular whole milk, and pumpkin spice milk (though only for a limited time). The interesting thing about Promised Land's flavored milks, and perhaps the reason why they are so lusciously creamy and flavorful, is that they are made from the original ice cream recipes, except they are now in liquid form.