The Absolute Best Chocolate Milk Brand Isn't Yoo-Hoo Or Nesquik

Chocolate milk is one of those nostalgic childhood drinks that makes us reminisce about our younger years. Yoo-hoo and Nesquik instantly come to mind, perhaps for the same nostalgic reason. But just because the two brands are popular and deeply ingrained in our memory, it doesn't mean they're the absolute best chocolate milk the market has to offer. Our writer Megan Hageman tried 10 chocolate milk brands and found that neither of the two popular brands is worthy of the number one spot. The clear winner was Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Milk.

The flavor of Promised Land is rich, wholesome, and absolutely everything you'd want in a chocolate milk. Because it's made with whole milk, the flavor profile is decadent, slightly resembling a milkshake. That is in stark contrast to Yoo-hoo's chocolate milk, which is actually considered "a chocolate drink" rather than milk — unsurprisingly so, considering that its watery flavor was so bad it earned Yoo-hoo the unceremonious last place in Tasting Table's ranking. Nesquik's flavor was slightly better than Yoo-hoo's, but still a far cry from the Promised Land. In fact, its flavor can best be described as "mid" — not the worst (though slightly artificial), but not memorable, either. In comparison, Promised Land's chocolate milk is "kind of addictive to drink," according to one Amazon reviewer, leaving you wanting more after each delectable sip.