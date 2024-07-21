Why Nutritionists Can't Get Rid Of Chocolate Milk In Schools

You remember what it's like to be a kid in school: The bell rings. You rush out of your classroom, make your way to the cafeteria, and ask the lunch lady for a slice of cheese pizza and an apple. As you wait to pay, you notice a giant poster of a teen pop star with a white mustache painted above their lip. The text reads, "Got milk?"

This nostalgic ad campaign poses the question that's been on everyone's milk-mustache-lips for almost two decades now, from the dairy industry to health experts to Congress. Should milk be served in schools? Should it be whole or nonfat? Most importantly, what about chocolate milk? This sweetened dairy product has been a welcome addition to children's meals at home for decades, yet when discussing whether or not it belongs in schools, there have been opposing viewpoints.

In general, nutritionists who support the removal of chocolate milk from schools, such as officials from the American Heart Association (AHA), are concerned about the link between sugar content and childhood obesity. However, supporters of the brown beverage, such as lobbyists for the milk industry, note concerns about children's overall milk consumption, nutrition for students (especially those who are low-income), and food waste. Yet, because decisions about what schools serve in their cafeterias aren't made by health experts but rather by Congress, chocolate milk stays.