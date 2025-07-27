Our Strawberry Banana Popsicles Are Refreshingly Simple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What says summertime treat more than popsicles? These sweets on a stick have been around since 1905, when 11-year-old Frank Epperson accidentally invented Epsicles, later known as Popsicles, in San Francisco. He had left a cup of soda outside in the cold overnight and found that the beverage, including the wooden mixing stick, froze, which led him to start selling the confections. Over a century later, popsicles are still around, and despite the variety of options in freezer aisles, many people enjoy channeling Epperson by making them at home.

If you also want to skip the store-bought versions, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico came up with these homemade strawberry banana popsicles that are sweet, creamy, and full of fresh fruit flavor. It doesn't take much to create these delicious treats — fruits, coconut milk, a little sweetener, and vanilla extract are blended together to create the refreshments. You can even leave the sweetener out if you use overripe bananas.

Thinly sliced strawberries decorate the walls of the popsicles, making them extra fun to look at. Though simple to make, the popsicles need to freeze for at least eight hours, so plan ahead. Consider making a few batches to have on hand all summer for whenever you need a refreshing pick-me-up.