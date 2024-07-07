Festive Red, White, And Blue Infused Water Recipe

When infusing water, consider how fruity and sweet you want your drink to be. For the first 2 hours of infusion, the water will be mostly clear with only a subtle fruity taste. With ice added, it will be even more subtle and will have only a hint of the fruit's flavor. If you infuse for 6 to 8 hours, though, the water will become pink-hued and the fruit will become a little less colorful, but the drink will taste like fruity water. Infuse for an entire day — 12 hours or more — and the water will be nearly red, the fruit will be a little limp, and the drink will be nearly juice.

With this in mind, you can also scale the recipe accordingly without needing to add more fruit. Though you can always add more water later, keep in mind that the infusion is best after a few hours and the water should be added all at once, before serving. If you plan to serve more than just a few glasses, double or triple the amount of water and infuse to taste. More water will require more infusing time; for 16 cups of water — or a gallon — plan to infuse for 6 to 8 hours, or until the water is pink.