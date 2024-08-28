Sweet, Spicy, Smoky Raspberry Chipotle Ribs Recipe

Slathered in barbecue sauce and cooked until fall-off-the-bone tender, ribs are the quintessential messy summer meal. A great rack of ribs is a little more complex than a simple slap on the grill, though, usually requiring a 3-2-1 method that takes hours of precise cooking technique. The results are well worth the wait, especially for thick and juicy baby and beef back ribs.

This recipe, brought to us by developer Michelle McGlinn, is a little more straightforward, with the ribs simply going into the oven for a long 4 hours to steam, brown, and caramelize into tender pieces of beef. The hardest part is the wait — a true trust fall, these ribs require total cover for the entire 4 hours (so no peeking). And if the juicy, beefy, smoky dry-rubbed ribs weren't enough, the raspberry-chipotle barbecue sauce glazed on top will make this one of your favorite meals of the year. Made with fresh berries and chipotles in adobo, the sauce is altogether sweet, smoky, and spicy, pairing with the beef for a uniquely layered flavor that screams summertime, but can of course be enjoyed all year round.