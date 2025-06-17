13 Ways To Use Up Overripe Bananas

We've all been there. One moment, your newly purchased bunch of bananas is looking as fresh and vibrant as can be, and the next, they're sporting that tell-tale brown, spotted look. If you've left your bananas sitting in the fruit bowl for too long, they've likely ripened a little more than intended. And let's face it, nobody wants to bite into a brown, mushy mess. But, there's no need to throw away your overripe fruits, because thankfully, there are countless ways to use them in your cooking and baking. And, in many of these cases, overripe bananas will actually yield far better results than their fresher counterparts.

From the classic banana bread to smoothies, brownies, and deep-fried treats, overripe bananas will shine in a variety of different recipes. Whether you're mashing them up and stirring them through a batter or baking them whole in the oven, they're sure to yield the sweetest, most flavorful results. This is thanks to their high sugar content, which increases significantly during the ripening process, with the texture of the fruit also softening. So, before you relegate that sad-looking banana to the trash, remember just how valuable it can be, and consider incorporating it into one of these delicious homemade treats.