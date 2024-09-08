Over-Ripe Bananas Give Your Pancakes And Waffles A Hint Of Natural Sweetness

Over-ripe bananas are already extremely soft, so they quickly collapse with a fork or potato masher until either slightly lumpy, for more texture, or totally smooth and liquidy. The more you mash, the runnier the bananas become. Mix the bananas with wet ingredients, like milk or eggs, so they combine easily with the flour, preventing an overworked batter. Bananas also puree easily in a blender or food processor, which is perfect for making the batter in a machine like in this recipe for Banana and Maple Walnut Waffles.

When adding mashed banana to a recipe that doesn't already include it, keep in mind that the added moisture and sugar from the banana will change the structure of the recipe a little. Hold back slightly on the liquid and sugar in the recipe when mixing since the banana will give it back, knowing you can always adjust the consistency before cooking. The goal is to end up with fluffy banana pancakes (or whatever you are making) and not something wet and gummy.

One note of caution: It can take a while, but over-ripe bananas will reach a tipping point and start to rot or ferment. Before using the fruit, look for leaking juices or mold and give a sniff making sure it just smells deeply flavored and not sour.