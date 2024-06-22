You Don't Need Freezer Molds To Make Ice Pops. Try This Clever Cup Hack Instead

When hot temperatures roll around, few quick snacks are as satisfying as something ice cold. Making your own ice pops puts both flavor and appearance into your own hands. Select seasonal ingredients to match your summer whims and adorn pieces with your preferred layers of peanut butter, chocolate, or Nutella. Should you not have popsicle molds at the ready, fear not. With a bit of culinary resourcefulness, Instagram-worthy treats can be yours to consume and display with pride.

The plastic party cups you have left over from last weekend's backyard barbecue are the tickets you need to create pretty ice pops. Regardless of the size of the disposable cups you have on hand, you can fill the bases with your flavors of choice, insert a popsicle into the mixture, and freeze to enjoy later on. Should you not have wooden popsicle sticks at the ready, the cups provide a convenient container to spoon into these solid sweet icy creations when cravings strike.