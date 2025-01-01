The Warning Sign That Your Canned Coconut Milk Has Gone Bad

Buying canned coconut milk rather than cartons is a great way to have this pantry staple on hand for any impromptu curries or soups. But the long expiry dates can often lull you into a false sense of security. While it might sit happily on your shelf for months, it's important to remember that once you open that can of coconut milk, the clock starts ticking and you have a limited window in which to enjoy it.

Advertisement

If you're unsure of whether your coconut milk has been open too long, the first thing to check is the color. Coconut milk should be a bright white, but if it has darkened after opening, this is a sign that it might have gone bad. Unlike cow's milk, the texture of coconut milk is not always a good indicator of freshness, as even the best brands can be lumpy or grainy after sitting.

The best way to determine if your coconut milk is still good is to do a sniff test. Coconut milk past its best will have a sour or musty smell that is instantly recognizable. Any smell other than mild coconut should be a warning. The last port of call is a taste test, and a small sip should be enough to determine the results. Spoiled coconut milk will have an unpleasant sour taste that will put you off having any more of it. It's time to put it in the trash and open a fresh tin.

Advertisement