The Warning Sign That Your Canned Coconut Milk Has Gone Bad
Buying canned coconut milk rather than cartons is a great way to have this pantry staple on hand for any impromptu curries or soups. But the long expiry dates can often lull you into a false sense of security. While it might sit happily on your shelf for months, it's important to remember that once you open that can of coconut milk, the clock starts ticking and you have a limited window in which to enjoy it.
If you're unsure of whether your coconut milk has been open too long, the first thing to check is the color. Coconut milk should be a bright white, but if it has darkened after opening, this is a sign that it might have gone bad. Unlike cow's milk, the texture of coconut milk is not always a good indicator of freshness, as even the best brands can be lumpy or grainy after sitting.
The best way to determine if your coconut milk is still good is to do a sniff test. Coconut milk past its best will have a sour or musty smell that is instantly recognizable. Any smell other than mild coconut should be a warning. The last port of call is a taste test, and a small sip should be enough to determine the results. Spoiled coconut milk will have an unpleasant sour taste that will put you off having any more of it. It's time to put it in the trash and open a fresh tin.
Storing your canned coconut milk
As long as the can of coconut milk is unopened, you can fairly safely abide by the best before date on the tin, and even beyond. According to the USDA, canned coconut milk can be safe for consumption for two to five years unopened, but it will be at its best quality for 18 to 24 months. It is important to store it away from heat, which will increase the chance of spoilage and the deterioration of the tin itself.
After opening, any leftovers will need to be stored in the refrigerator. Avoid keeping it in the tin for more than a short period of time, as it can take on unpleasant flavors or in some cases react with the metal. Ideally, the coconut milk should be transferred to a jar or container with an airtight lid which will prevent oxygen and moisture from getting in. This will last around 5 to 7 days, so now is the time to add it to hot chocolate or overnight oats.
If you're not planning to use it all in the next few days, you can extend its life by freezing. Make sure the coconut milk is shaken well to incorporate the fat, then pour it into ice cube trays. Once frozen, these coconut milk cubes can be transferred to an airtight bag and stored safely for 3 to 6 months. The texture will change slightly on thawing, but the defrosted milk can still be used for baking or smoothies.