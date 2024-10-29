11 Tips You Need When Baking With Coconut Milk

If you're new to baking with coconut milk, you're in for a real treat. Coconut milk can enhance the flavor and texture of your baked goods, whether you're making chocolate chip cookies, vanilla cake, or quick breads like banana bread. It's also naturally dairy-free, making it an excellent alternative to regular cow's milk. However, it's not as simple as cracking open a can of coconut milk and dumping it in your favorite recipe. Given the complex nature of baking and the unique consistency of coconut milk, it's worth learning the best tips for baking with coconut milk.

Advertisement

In case you're wondering, coconut milk is made from the meat of mature coconuts, which grow on coconut trees. The coconut meat is grated, mixed with hot water, then pressed or strained. The result is coconut cream, a thick white cream that can be processed again to make coconut milk. It's also worth noting coconut milk is not the same as coconut water, which is the liquid found in young coconuts. To extract coconut water, all you need to do is crack open a young coconut and pour out the liquid (or drink it with a straw). But if the coconut is left on the tree to grow and mature, the water turns into the fleshy white meat that's used to make coconut milk.

For the best tips on baking with coconut milk, we consulted professional chefs for expert insight. Stephen Chavez is a senior chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles. McKenzie Dokter is a chef instructor of culinary arts at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Read on to learn about their expert tips, tricks, and suggestions for using coconut milk in baking, from choosing the right fat content to using it in place of dairy products.

Advertisement