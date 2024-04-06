Coconut Milk Is Key For A Deliciously Creamy Vegan Frosting

As the vegan lifestyle becomes more and more popular, cupcakes aren't getting left behind. Vegan cupcakes have embraced all kinds of dairy alternatives, but like any cupcake, a vegan cupcake is only as good as its frosting. In traditional frostings, milk is a mainstay; it helps prevent sugar from turning grainy and plays a part in bringing a frosting together. Rather than forgo it, use coconut milk to achieve like results.

The reason coconut milk works so effectively is because it emulates the thick, creamy texture of whole milk with only a subtle difference in taste. This means that coconut milk can do the work of whole milk without coconut detracting or distracting from your desired flavors. As for exactly how to whip up a vegan frosting, start by choosing one of the best coconut milk brands. Depending on your recipe, you may only need a few teaspoons for a delicious and creamy frosting.