The Mochi Ice Cream Recipe That's Bursting With Strawberry Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mochi, which is a sweet and chewy Japanese dessert often served for New Year's, has been around for centuries. It is famous for its squishy, elastic dough made from glutinous rice, and can be eaten plain for a snack or dessert, stuffed with red bean paste and fruit, or used as a shell around ice cream. This recipe for a classic version with strawberry ice cream is a popular way to enjoy mochi, and is the perfect treat on a hot day or as an after-dinner bite any time of the year.

Even though mochi ice cream seems like it would be intimidating to create, it is actually quite simple and fun to make. The most important ingredient is sweet rice flour or glutinous rice flour, which is responsible for the stretchy texture of the traditional dough that mochi is known for.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Once you have the key ingredient and follow the basic recipe, you will find it easy to branch out and make different types of mochi ice cream by either infusing the dough with matcha, or cacao powder, or changing up the ice cream inside. Other fruit ice creams work well, or basics like chocolate and vanilla."