10 Unique Ingredients That Elevate Homemade Lattes

Whether you're making a latte at home because you want to save money, get creative, or just can't be bothered to leave the house, there's no denying that having the right ingredients makes all the difference. Coffee has a wide aroma spectrum, so, like alcoholic beverages, it's key to ensure that any flavors the coffee is served with are complementary. When I was a barista at Starbucks, most of the onboarding process involved learning about this concept. Successfully picking which flavor pairings go with which espresso was paramount to my success. I had some experience with this concept before, as my mom was a barista and I spent a lot of my childhood in the Seattle area (yes, I, like many Upper Left children, was drinking coffee as a kid), but digging into this for years as a barista myself revealed that the most important ingredients in lattes don't just involve the coffee itself.

So, as an ex-barista and daughter of one, a Seattle coffee drinker, longtime food writer, and poet who's been published in coffee industry artist magazines like Coffee People Zine, I've detailed some of the tried-and-true and unique ingredients that elevate homemade lattes. I've enjoyed these latte ingredients myself while experimenting at home, in my favorite coffee shops in the Nordics, and across the Pacific Northwest (when I'm not frequenting Seattle's hidden gem restaurants and bagel shops, I'm sipping warm drinks across the Emerald City's cafés). I consider each of these foolproof, as I've never had a bad latte when these ingredients are involved.