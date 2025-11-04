10 Unique Ingredients To Take Your PSL To A Whole New Level

You know that pumpkin spice season is just around the corner, the second orange leaves start to twirl in the air like sparks from a bonfire. The smell of cinnamon and nutmeg fills the air, just about everyone has their hands clutched around a steaming to-go cup, and it's the perfect excuse to spend $8 on a coffee. But what if I told you that sticking to your basic pumpkin spiced latte was so last season? It's time we upgraded our favorite fall drink with a little pizzazz, making it even more memorable and enjoyable. 'Tis the season to include one of these unique ingredients in your PSL to bring it to a whole new level. Ask for the addition in the drive-thru, or toss it in at home.

Your basic pumpkin spice latte is likely going to be a latte with a few pumps of pumpkin spice syrup. This syrup usually contains a sweetener, some form of pumpkin flavoring or puree, and pumpkin spice seasoning. These classic pumpkin spices may include cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and sometimes allspice or cardamom. Anything beyond those foundational ingredients could be considered an enhancement. But, be cautious that you're not throwing the beverage off balance, overpowering it, or contrasting too much with the base. As a recipe designer and PSL lover, I try to experiment with one addition at a time. Take each coffee run as an opportunity to expand your horizons, and you may just end up with a new favorite to look forward to each autumn.