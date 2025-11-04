10 Unique Ingredients To Take Your PSL To A Whole New Level
You know that pumpkin spice season is just around the corner, the second orange leaves start to twirl in the air like sparks from a bonfire. The smell of cinnamon and nutmeg fills the air, just about everyone has their hands clutched around a steaming to-go cup, and it's the perfect excuse to spend $8 on a coffee. But what if I told you that sticking to your basic pumpkin spiced latte was so last season? It's time we upgraded our favorite fall drink with a little pizzazz, making it even more memorable and enjoyable. 'Tis the season to include one of these unique ingredients in your PSL to bring it to a whole new level. Ask for the addition in the drive-thru, or toss it in at home.
Your basic pumpkin spice latte is likely going to be a latte with a few pumps of pumpkin spice syrup. This syrup usually contains a sweetener, some form of pumpkin flavoring or puree, and pumpkin spice seasoning. These classic pumpkin spices may include cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and sometimes allspice or cardamom. Anything beyond those foundational ingredients could be considered an enhancement. But, be cautious that you're not throwing the beverage off balance, overpowering it, or contrasting too much with the base. As a recipe designer and PSL lover, I try to experiment with one addition at a time. Take each coffee run as an opportunity to expand your horizons, and you may just end up with a new favorite to look forward to each autumn.
Coconut oil
If you're seeking a creamier, richer, denser experience from your pumpkin spiced latte, there are several additions to try. The first is to use a heavier milk, milk alternative, or cream. The next is to stir in something nutty, and my favorite is to add a splash of coconut oil. Biohackers have been adding butter or coconut oil to their coffees for a while now, mimicking Tibetan practices. Although their intentions are health-focused, the result offers a desirable mouthfeel as well. Just a small amount of coconut oil will melt instantly, creating an incredible density that almost coats your mouth in fat. It reads as creamier and more comforting.
Flavor-wise, there are two directions you could go in. Unrefined coconut oil tastes and smells like coconut, while refined coconut oil has a more neutral flavor. The choice should be based on preference, as both present different benefits. While the subtle coconut flavor does complement pumpkin spice, some might prefer their focus on the coffee and spices. If you enjoy the tropical, nutty flavor, consider using coconut milk and unrefined coconut oil together. Coconut milk is fatty and tends to foam well, so it's a solid choice to begin with. Stock up on this oil for a creamier cup of joy every morning, or an unforgettable pumpkin spiced latte this fall.
Ginger juice
Ginger has always found its way into tea, but rarely makes an appearance in the coffee world. It's unfortunate, really, because ginger has such reach. Its flavor is complex, ranging from sweet to spicy and zesty to earthy. Pumpkin spice often contains ginger spice, which is mellower and typically offers the heat without the sweet, zesty citrus notes. Adding ginger juice, or even steeping slices of fresh ginger in your pumpkin spice latte can help to develop the intensity, increase the warming mouthfeel, and include that citrus-like kick. However, it's important to include the ginger juice in a way that won't curdle the milk, resulting in fat separation and an unpleasant mouthfeel.
Make sure that your milk is boiling hot before you add the ginger juice; otherwise, you risk activating a curdling reaction. So, this addition is best when making homemade pumpkin spiced lattes at home. Once your milk is boiling, add a few splashes of ginger, along with your pumpkin spices, which will blossom more brilliantly with heat. This milk can then be steamed and combined with your espresso shots. Of course, you can boost the ginger flavoring in your PSL by simply adding more dried ginger spice, which has a slightly different but still pleasing result if you're short on time. In fact, you should start adding ginger to your coffee for more than just the flavor. Ginger is a superfood, triggering a magnitude of benefits, and should be a part of your daily morning routine.
Cayenne
Some like it hot, and if you are proudly part of this demographic, then do I have a game changer. I've been adding cayenne to my hot chocolate for years, but have you ever considered spicing up your latte? Pumpkin spice lattes contain several warming spices that have a gradual and mellow heat profile, as opposed to a fiery one. Cayenne can be both warming and fiery, depending on the quantity added to the recipe. It naturally pairs well with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, and has made flavorful appearances alongside pumpkin and other squash in the culinary world.
Sweet and spicy were a born pairing, and what better way to express their love than with a pumpkin spiced latte? I recommend starting with a small dusting whisked into your pumpkin spice mix to ensure even distribution. You can also add it to simple syrup, maple syrup, honey, or whatever sweetener you'll be using. The cayenne will blossom in heat, and you can always add more. A hint of cayenne will help warm the heat profile without reading as spicy, but you can certainly crank it up by adding enough to give your tongue an after-burn. This spicy ingredient will change your morning coffee forever, and can appeal to almost anyone when added in moderation.
Eggnog
Although drinking eggs seems a bit out of left field, folks have been doing it for centuries. Louis XV of France would add egg yolk to thicken his hot chocolate, a Dutch Advocaat contains yolks as well, and we all know how Rocky Balboa got so yoked. Well, eggnog might be one of the more controversial holiday drinks out there, but many people enjoy the creamy, thick, decadent beverage. What if I told you that you could reap the benefits of eggnog without committing to an entire glass? Simply combine one festive drink with another, splashing a bit of eggnog into your pumpkin spiced latte for added richness and flavor.
Traditionally, eggnog is flavored with nutmeg, and sometimes cinnamon, which parallels the flavors of a PSL. The eggnog will help add a heaviness to the beverage, and froths up nicely. In fact, you can use frothed eggnog as a holiday latte topping without even adding it to the base. This unique ingredient can take your PSL to new heights, adding a little foreshadowing of the upcoming holidays, while letting the pumpkin spice aspect take a front seat. Of course, if you're looking for a serious treat, you can always use eggnog in place of milk in your pumpkin spiced latte, just be prepared for a heavy, sweet treat as opposed to a basic morning beverage.
Sea salt
Besides hot chocolate and salted caramel lattes, we don't see a lot of salt added to hot beverages, especially coffee. Salt provides balance, which is why it's added to not only savory foods, but sweet ones as well. Sometimes, even just a pinch can create a balanced mouthfeel, along with something sweet, something acidic, and something fatty.
Now, when adding salt to a beverage, we want to avoid it reading as salty. And luckily, with a latte, we have the opportunity to garnish our hot drink with flaky sea salt that will sit on top of the thin layer of foam. This will allow the salt to touch your tongue instead of being incorporated into the drink, offering a different experience. Consider it to be similar to enjoying chocolate topped with sea salt, rather than salty chocolate. Add just the smallest sprinkle, even a few flakes will do. Alternatively, you can add a small amount of sea salt to your pumpkin spice syrup to enhance it. Live by these three rules: Keep it light, keep it flaky, and pair properly. Not every coffee flavoring can benefit from salt, but pumpkin spice will.
Toasted marshmallow creme
When we order a vanilla whip, whole milk, cocoa-dusted, salted caramel mocha, we aren't necessarily doing it for the pick-me-up the coffee can deliver. We are doing it for comfort, the flavor, and the decadence. At the end of the day, we aren't that different from a kid who's craving s'mores or chocolate chip cookies. Let's bring back that inner child and top our homemade PSLs with toasted marshmallow creme. This is essentially the equivalent of a decked-out hot chocolate with melted marshmallows, but the adult version.
Froth up your pumpkin spiced latte, and dollop some fluff right on the top. The bottom will start to melt, as marshmallows do, and the top can be toasted with a culinary torch. This burned marshmallow flavor will bring back a slew of comforting memories, as well as enhance the foam layer of your PSL. With the rounded vanilla flavor and crispy toasted top, along with the familiar foamy, fluffy mouthfeel, this addition doesn't stray too far from the original. However, it will create a child-like decadence that feels like a true treat. What better way to start your day than with charred marshmallow fluff?
Brown butter
When creating decadent drinks, I'm always surprised when butter is left out. It's the ultimate fatty dairy food that can deliver a smooth and rich mouthfeel, while offering a neutral, sweet, and slightly grassy flavor. Brown butter takes it one step further and provides a nutty, toffee-like sweetness that can boost any milk-based festive drink. Coffee drinks in particular pair well with brown butter because of the similar burnt smokiness and undertone of rich nutty flavor.
Yes, adding brown butter to your coffee takes a hot pan and a little extra time, but the result is worth the labor. Use a high-quality European butter for the best results, and stick with unsalted. Take your time, and simmer in a light colored pan until the butter turns that light brown, amber color. You'll be able to smell the caramelization of the butter, triggering an olfactory sensation that can add to the enjoyment of your morning cup of joe. Feel free to add your pumpkin spices right into the butter to help them blossom, or combine the butter with the milk during the frothing process. You can also drizzle the brown butter over the foam after the latte has reached its final form. Enjoy a richer, toastier pumpkin spiced latte.
White chocolate
When seeking ingredients to take your PSL to a whole new level, fatty ingredients are a must. This is why the coconut oil or brown butter additions are so popular, but I have another addition that will not only add to the mouthfeel but also boost the sweetness as well. In addition, this is an ingredient that you can add to your drive-thru order, even if the barista doesn't have the ingredient in stock. Grab a small square (or two) of white chocolate, and drop it into your piping hot pumpkin spiced latte for a creamy, sweet, boosted version of a beloved classic.
White chocolate is often made from cocoa butter, sugar, milk solids, and vanilla, all of which would make welcome additions to a classic PSL. Be sure to grab a stirrer, because the dense chocolate will settle at the bottom of your cup. Typically, vanilla is a standard ingredient in a pumpkin spiced latte, so this addition will just enhance that flavor as well as improve the texture. This addition is for those who enjoy ultra-sweet coffee, and could even be reserved for a dessert coffee. Another way to add white chocolate to your PSL (besides ordering it with pumps of white chocolate) is to shave it on top of the foam. It will eventually sink, melt, and distribute.
Almond extract
Vanilla is usually the extract of choice when creating a pumpkin spiced latte, but that doesn't mean it has to stand alone. Fans of marzipan, gather round. It's time to consider adding just a small dash of almond extract to your pumpkin spiced latte this fall. This upgrade will have you questioning why almond extract isn't a part of every PSL, because the addition fits the flavor profile so beautifully. Almond extract is nutty and rich, slightly sweet, and distinct, creating complexity in the warm beverage.
I include almond extract in baking to add depth and distinction, and it works just as well in your dairy or dairy-alternative-based drinks. Consider using a creamy almond milk when using almond extract to create consistency, but spring for a barista-friendly version so that it froths. Mix the almond extract in with the pumpkin spice syrup to ensure even distribution. Another way to include almond extract is to create an almond extract foam to pour over the top of the PSL, which will provide an aromatic experience with just a touch of almond, without overwhelming or overpowering the drink. Whichever direction you choose, be cautious to just add a small amount, as the flavor is powerful yet pleasing when used in moderation.
Date syrup
Typically, sugar or simple syrup is used in a pumpkin spice base. This, my dear friends, is a mistake and a missed opportunity. There are plenty of other sweeteners out there that should be considered that carry much more flavor. For instance, maple syrup, which is a classic fall-time sweetener, has that smoky sweetness that pairs beautifully with coffee. Honey has a light, rounded sweetness with almost floral and botanical undertones. But my top pick for sweetening a pumpkin spiced latte is date syrup.
Date syrup is made simply from dates and has an almost caramel-like sweetness and texture. Dates are packed with flavor, reminiscent of maple syrup, honey, and other natural sugars, with a hint of toffee and an earthy sweetness. You can make your own date syrup by blending soaked dates, or buy it at the store. Date sugar is another alternative, which is just dehydrated and granulated whole dates.