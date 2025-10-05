10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Variations To Order This Fall
You don't need a calendar to tell you when autumn is just around the corner. Orange leaves will dance in the crisp breeze, flannels will crawl out of storage, pumpkins will appear on doorsteps, and cranberries, squash, and cinnamon will make their culinary debut. But most of all, everything you eat and drink for the next few months will be doused with pumpkin spice mix. And I'm not complaining. There's something so comforting about that aromatic mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice that we just can't seem to get enough of. Really, everything can be pumpkin-spiced, even savory dishes, but let's not forget the king of kings: The classic pumpkin spice latte. If you've had your first dozen cups of the season and are ready to switch things up, then it's time to explore these 10 pumpkin spice latte variations to order this fall.
As a recipe designer and chef, I love to play around with variations on classics. It's an easy way to ease into experimental eating without disrupting your routine. These variations are designed for folks who love pumpkin spice latte but are ready to switch things up. Perhaps you're looking for a caffeine-free version or prefer a stronger flavor. Maybe you're tired of being called basic for your coffee choice, or maybe you're more of a tea drinker anyway. Whatever the reason, I'm glad you're excited to step out of your comfort zone to try something a little more unique, but just as delicious.
Pumpkin-spiced dirty chai latte
The inspiration for this article comes from the pumpkin-spiced dirty chai latte that became a staple drink during a trip I did with my friends a few Octobers ago. The days were filled with hiking and exploring, with barely enough sleep. Luckily, we were on the West Coast where it's easy to find coffee shacks decked out with the full espresso barista experience. As we were in desperate need of caffeine but still wanted something festive, the pumpkin-spiced dirty chai turned out to be the perfect option. This drink exudes fall. It's spicy, aromatic, intense, creamy, and packed with flavor.
A basic dirty chai latte is a chai latte with a shot of espresso. It adds a smokey element to the herbal and spicy chai tea, while also being fairly decadent with the addition of milk or non-dairy milk. Next comes the pumpkin spice aspect. Depending on who's making your pumpkin-spiced dirty chai latte, they might add a few pumps of sweetened pumpkin spice syrup, or instead just whisk in pumpkin spice mix. This drink is best enjoyed steaming hot, and I prefer it with rich soy or coconut milk. However, whole dairy milk works wonders. If you're making it at home, or have the option to alter the sweetener, consider using honey which pairs beautifully with the chai tea and all those warming spices.
Pumpkin-spiced vanilla steamer
It's unfortunate that kids and adults with caffeine sensitivity miss out on the pumpkin spice latte experience in the fall. However, there's a simple beverage that feels just as comforting and fancy. It's called a steamer, and it's available at almost any coffee shop that serves latte. A steamer has just one ingredient: Milk. Well, milk and steam. It's frothed, warm milk that's often flavored with an extract, syrup, or spice. To make pumpkin-spiced steamer your barista would add pumpkin spice mix or syrup to steamed milk, and voila! A comforting, rich, spicy drink sans coffee.
This milky, steamed drink that provides total flavor customization should be on your radar come pumpkin spice season. One major decision you'll have to make is what milk to use. Fatty milk froths better, so I'd stick to a whole milk if you want to get that thick foam on top. Barista plant milk and coconut milk also tend to froth beautifully and are often designed to do so. I enjoy the heavenly combination of rich coconut milk with pumpkin spice, but soy would be a close second with its slightly nutty, sweet flavor. Lower-fat non-dairy milks also tend to overheat easily during the steaming process, so use caution.
Pumpkin-spiced flat white
If you're a fan of lattes but prefer a higher coffee ratio, or if you enjoy cappuccino but would like it slightly creamer and with less foam, then I have your new best friend: Flat white. I first experienced this hot and creamy coffee drink in New Zealand, but it's also popular in Australia. However, its popularity in the United States has grown, providing a compromise between a latte and cappuccino, with a more delicate amount of microfoam.
It's the perfect vehicle to deliver the pumpkin spice flavor, because there's plenty of milk to hold the pumpkin spice, but a hefty ratio of espresso to keep the smokey richness. Unless you're drinking a cappuccino from a ceramic, wide mouthed cup, the foam almost feels like a waste as those delicate bubbles of frothed milk can barely make their way out of the small hole in the lid of your to-go cup. A flat white can be enjoyed either way and has just enough foam to hold a sprinkling of pumpkin spice on top for aesthetic purposes. Most baristas will know what a flat white is, even if it's not on the menu. So, instead of ordering your basic latte, feel unique and well-traveled when you order your pumpkin-spiced flat white.
Pumpkin-spiced mocha or barbajada
As the last leaves fall off and first snowflakes appear in the sky, I often make a switch from pumpkin spice latte to mocha. The transition happens quickly, but there's always that in-between time up here in New England when you haven't gotten your ice grippers out of storage yet, but it's too cold not to wear a hat. This is the perfect time to experiment with a pumpkin-spiced mocha. Essentially, a mocha is a latte with chocolate powder or syrup in it. Chocolate and pumpkin spice go beautifully together, and latte and pumpkin spice are a match made in heaven, so why not enjoy all three?
Chocolate and warming spices have a long history, especially when it comes to traditional drinking chocolates from around the world. There's something about smokey and rich meeting warming and spicy that makes the taste buds dance. If you're looking for an even more decadent experience, consider the mocha coffee alternative that's even creamier and richer: barbajada. It's an Italian version of a mocha with equal parts milk or cream, coffee, and chocolate. Pair that with pumpkin spices and your palate will be singing. This is an intense, colorful, and dynamic drink, presenting layers of flavors and a rich mouthfeel. It really is the perfect hot drink to enjoy as fall transitions into winter, and beyond.
Pumpkin-spiced matcha
Matcha latte tends to be hit or miss with folks. Personally, I love the frothy green drink that reads somewhere between sweet and savory. However, some note that the umami sometimes reads as fishy or grassy, so before you dive headfirst into your pumpkin-spiced matcha latte, you might consider giving matcha a taste test. Matcha tea is traditionally whisked into hot water using a Japanese wooden whisk called a chasen. This will create a frothy paste that can be added to steamed milk or non-dairy milk. If you choose to sweeten it, consider honey which goes beautifully with matcha. When adding alternative flavors, do so during the whisking process.
Because of the matcha latte making process, you have an opportunity to easily incorporate a spice mix instead of a syrup, although either will do. Whisk the matcha, then add the pumpkin spice mix once the paste is frothy. From there, you can incorporate it into the milk, and it will be perfectly blended. No lumps. Get it at almost any coffee shop that serves matcha latte, and you can also order the secret pumpkin spice matcha latte at Starbucks. The flavor combination is creamy, spicy, grassy, and sweet, though the level of sweetness depends on the sweetener.
Pumpkin-spiced chamomile latte
Looking for a comforting late evening drink to enjoy in front of a cozy fireplace and with a good book? Yes, you could spring for a cup of tea but how about something a little more decedent. Consider making chamomile latte with a blend of warming spices to boost it into a new dimension. Chamomile is a delicate tea, with a floral honey-like flavor alongside a subtle almost hay-like or grassy note. And as we know, pumpkin spice is bold. So, it's important when making this chamomile pumpkin-spiced latte that you go easy on the pumpkin spice. Consider using a freshly ground pumpkin spice mix with cardamom or adding some cardamom to your latte to bridge the gap between warming and floral notes.
To make your own chamomile latte simply break open your teabag or use loose leaf in a pan of hot milk. Don't let the milk boil but make sure it's warm enough for the tea to start steeping. Let it steep for around five minutes, while whisking in the pumpkin spice mix or pumpkin spice syrup, and then strain. Use just a dash of the spice so it's more of a hint than a dominating flavor. A little will go a long way.
Pumpkin-spiced white hot chocolate
If you're a fan of sweet, rich drinks then I have a beverage for you. Those who love white chocolate might not even really enjoy cocoa. White chocolate doesn't contain any cocoa, but it has all of the other delicious ingredients associated with a classic chocolate bar like cocoa butter and sugar. It's ultra sweet and creamy, and when melted into a vat of warm milk, it's unstoppable. White chocolate has always felt like a clean, blank, and very sweet slate to me. It's wonderful on its own, but it's itching to be coupled up. Add a pinch of pumpkin spice to your white hot chocolate for the ultimate dessert drink.
Martha Stewart's white hot chocolate is unique in the sense that she likes to pour the hot milk over a white chocolate bar, ensuring the chocolate won't burn. She also enjoys loading on the toppings, and pumpkin spice could certainly be used for this purpose. You can also mix your pumpkin spice blend with a small amount of hot water or hot milk to create a loose paste before adding the rest of your milk. This method will prevent any clumping. Alternatively, use pumpkin spice syrup. The heat of the spices along with the rich, thick, and creamy white chocolate base makes a perfect drink that will warm you up after sledding or post apple picking.
Pumpkin-spiced maple cappuccino
The one thing missing from your pumpkin spice latte is maple syrup. We should no longer settle for the bland flavors of white sugar. There are so many other alternative sweaters layered with vibrant flavors. As a born and raised Vermonter, I'm a bit biased when it comes to maple syrup. I believe it belongs in just about anything and everything, sweet or savory. However, adding maple syrup to coffee is an easy way to dip your toes into using maple syrup beyond pancakes. Please, I beg you to use 100% real maple syrup, which is very different from pancake syrup. It has a deep and rich flavor that perfectly pairs with coffee.
Maple and pumpkin spice are, of course, a match made in heaven, as they are both classic fall flavors that often tend to find their way into recipes together. Use both pumpkin spice and maple syrup in your cappuccino. Why a cappuccino and not a latte you ask? The coffee to milk ratio is higher, so the sweetness of the maple syrup and the spice mix won't take over as easily. They will be balanced by the deep roasted coffee notes, and that thick layer of foam will make a perfect base for an extra dusting of the spice mix. Drink your cappuccino from a wide mouthed cup without a lid for the most enjoyable coffee drinking experience.
Pumpkin-spiced rooibos latte
I'm one of those people that can't have a second cup of coffee or caffeine in any form after noon, or I won't sleep. It's a curse, but it has probably saved me hundreds of dollars in coffee products. I often opt for decaf in the afternoon, but I have been dabbling in non-caffeinated teas recently. I discovered rooibos when traveling in South Africa, and it instantly became a favorite late-day drink. I usually drink it plain, but it makes for an incredible latte. It has a honey-like, subtle sweetness and a smooth finish. The orange-red coloring makes it aesthetically pleasing, and if you like your lattes sweetened, it pairs wonderfully with honey.
Rooibos tea is unique because it's naturally caffeine-free, flavorful, and only comes from South Africa. Because it's so delicate in a latte form, just a pinch of pumpkin spice can take it to the next level. It warms the subtle nectar flavor of the tea, creating an extra flavor sensation for your palate. Use just a subtle pinch, and whisk it in early during the milk heating process to allow the spices to bloom.
Pumpkin-spiced London fog
Earl grey is my favorite caffeinated tea, and it often replaces my morning cup of coffee. It's an interesting combination of citrusy, herbal, botanical, and earthy notes. It's incredibly aromatic, and it often finds its way into baked goods because of its comforting and unique flavor. It's also used to create London fog, a drink that blends Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and typically vanilla syrup. In a way, you could also call it Earl Grey latte. Instead of just using vanilla syrup, try using equal amounts of vanilla and pumpkin spice syrup. Alternatively, you could use vanilla syrup and then add some pumpkin spice seasoning.
The warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg find balance with the complex notes found in London fog. My recommendation is to use a pumpkin spice mix with cardamom which has a similar citrusy undertone or add cardamom directly to your pumpkin-spiced London fog. The spiced version of London fog is the perfect fall beverage to have on chilly mornings. It will warm you up and awaken your taste buds for the day. Next time you're at a cafe that serves London fog, ask for the pumpkin-spiced variation and enjoy the same latte-like creaminess, but with an incredible twist.