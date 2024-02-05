Martha Stewart's White Hot Chocolate Switches Up A Common Step

If you prefer, you can melt your chocolate in a separate pan and then pour the milk into it. This will also keep the consistency velvety and luscious; however, this method requires extra, and perhaps unnecessary steps, pans, and bowls. Stewart's trick is all about ease and works just as well, requiring the use of just one pot. If chopping up chocolate is a bit of a hassle, you could use milk chocolate or white chocolate meltaways.

Why not just add the chocolate to cold milk and then heat the two? You can. It isn't going to produce a horrible tasting mug of this sweet drink, but it is going to give your hot cocoa a different consistency. If this is your preferred method though, be vigilant so the chocolate doesn't burn. Stir frequently. And you can always take an immersion blender and give your hot chocolate a bit of a blend before serving. Just be cautious not to burn yourself.

And whatever you do, don't forget the toppings and add-ins. Everyone likes to customize this drink, so make certain to have plenty of whipped cream, mini marshmallows, chocolate shavings, sea salt, cookie crumbles, and peppermint sticks on hand so you hot cocoa lovers can do just that.